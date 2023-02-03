First Look: Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts April/May 2023

Fast Lane: these two words struck me in an interesting way when thinking about the April/May 2023 issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts. My first thought was how they relate to cars, racing, and driving.

My next thought was about quick finishes—those quilts that you need to finish in a hurry because the baby came early, or graduation is fast approaching. Yes, yes I could create an issue theme around these two words. Thus, the latest issue of Quick + Easy Quilts is full of quilts that are either perfect for the car lover in your life or abundantly fast to make.

Finish Line by Annette Falvo

Our cover quilt is Finish Line by Annette Falvo. We loved this dynamic quilt pattern that was inspired by the colored flags in the Grand Prix.

Finish Line, designed and made by Annette Falvo. Fabric: Streets of Fire by Dan Morris and basics from QT Fabrics.

We decided to pattern it using fusible appliqué to ensure that even beginners can make this lively quilt.

Checkered Flag by Natalie Crabtree

Speaking of quilts inspired by the flags used in racing, Checkered Flag by Natalie Crabtree is such a bold quilt pattern!

Checkered Flag designed and made by Natalie Crabtree. Quilted by Stephanie Crabtree. Fabric: Basics and Maker’s Collage by Natalie Barnes, both from Windham Fabrics.

We love the simplicity of the design and the monochromatic fabric choices.

Green Light, Go! by Cassie Harms

If black and white is not your thing, Green Light, Go! by Cassie Harms is colorful and inspired by traffic lights.

This quilt pattern is a great next-level quilt for beginners—as the techniques are slightly more challenging than the easy-to-piece squares and borders in Natalie’s quilt.

A Stitch in Nine by Ramona Sorensen & Paradise by Rachelle Craig

For fast-to-finish quilts, look no further than A Stitch in Nine by Ramona Sorensen and Paradise by Rachelle Craig.

A Stitch in Nine designed and made by Ramona Sorensen. Fabric: Frisky by Zen Chic for Moda.

Ramona’s quilt is made with the classic Nine-Patch, and she used a pack of 10″ squares to get a lot of variety and create a scrappy look.

Paradise designed and made by Rachelle Craig. Fabric: Kona solids by Robert Kaufman Fabrics.

Rachelle’s quilt is the perfect pattern to stitch up this weekend. She used 2½” strips to make this one fast and furious! Be sure to check out the color option for this one—Rachelle liked the pattern so much that she made two!

Favorite Things by Kari Mathews

Don’t miss part 3 of our learn to quilt series pattern, Favorite Things by Kari Mathews.

Favorite Things designed and made by Kari Mathews. Fabric: Assorted prints by Lori Holt and Basin Feedsacks, both by Riley Blake Designs.

It’s not too late to join in on the fun of making this gorgeous sampler quilt!

