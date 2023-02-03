First Look: Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts April/May 2023
Fast Lane: these two words struck me in an interesting way when thinking about the April/May 2023 issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts. My first thought was how they relate to cars, racing, and driving.
My next thought was about quick finishes—those quilts that you need to finish in a hurry because the baby came early, or graduation is fast approaching. Yes, yes I could create an issue theme around these two words. Thus, the latest issue of Quick + Easy Quilts is full of quilts that are either perfect for the car lover in your life or abundantly fast to make.
Finish Line by Annette Falvo
Our cover quilt is Finish Line by Annette Falvo. We loved this dynamic quilt pattern that was inspired by the colored flags in the Grand Prix.
We decided to pattern it using fusible appliqué to ensure that even beginners can make this lively quilt.
Checkered Flag by Natalie Crabtree
Speaking of quilts inspired by the flags used in racing, Checkered Flag by Natalie Crabtree is such a bold quilt pattern!
We love the simplicity of the design and the monochromatic fabric choices.
Green Light, Go! by Cassie Harms
If black and white is not your thing, Green Light, Go! by Cassie Harms is colorful and inspired by traffic lights.
This quilt pattern is a great next-level quilt for beginners—as the techniques are slightly more challenging than the easy-to-piece squares and borders in Natalie’s quilt.
A Stitch in Nine by Ramona Sorensen & Paradise by Rachelle Craig
For fast-to-finish quilts, look no further than A Stitch in Nine by Ramona Sorensen and Paradise by Rachelle Craig.
Ramona’s quilt is made with the classic Nine-Patch, and she used a pack of 10″ squares to get a lot of variety and create a scrappy look.
Rachelle’s quilt is the perfect pattern to stitch up this weekend. She used 2½” strips to make this one fast and furious! Be sure to check out the color option for this one—Rachelle liked the pattern so much that she made two!
Favorite Things by Kari Mathews
Don’t miss part 3 of our learn to quilt series pattern, Favorite Things by Kari Mathews.
It’s not too late to join in on the fun of making this gorgeous sampler quilt!
Get the Issue!
Be sure to grab your copy of the latest issue of Quick + Easy Quilts here!
Happy Quilting!
Tracy Mooney
Editor
Download Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts April/May 2023.
