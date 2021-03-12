First Look: Love of Quilting May/June 2021 Issue

As we wrapped up Love of Quilting’s May/June 2021 issue, most of the country was recovering from some pretty frigid winter weather. While we eagerly await longer days and warmer nights, why not get started on some fun summer quilting!

So…what springs to mind when YOU think of summer?

Do you imagine a cool breeze on a sunny afternoon? Windy Blooms, our delightful cover quilt by Angela Huffman, will take you there! Be sure to tune into Love of Quilting TV’s 3700 series to see how Angela made it!

If you’re a fan of the great outdoors, camping out, or brisk hikes in the woods, check out Reed Johnson’s Between Two Pines panel quilt. Reed is a fan of Glacier Park, but Riley Blake Designs has a whole collection of National Parks Poster panels to choose from.

Is a fragrant floral garden more your passion? You’ll be blown away by the gorgeous Timeless Tulips! Handi Quilter educator Mary Beth Krapil transforms a vintage quilt top into a work of art. English paper piecing the petals makes this one a perfect take-along project!

The Timeless Tulips vintage quilt top was quilted by Mary Beth Krapil

Do you dream of cooling off on the beach or taking a boating excursion? Why not make waves with Geraldine Wilkins’ Lazy River? Hold onto the trimmed corners from the blocks in this pattern and you’ll have plenty of triangle-squares ready to sew into another project!

Lazy River by Geraldine Wilkins.

Why not get a head start on Independence Day with A Mark of Honor from Sara Gallegos? This dazzling red, white, and blue design is sure to spark some “Ooohs!” and “Ahhhs!”

But, if hanging out in an air-conditioned quilting studio is your idea of heaven, we totally understand! Grab some colorful solids and follow Ramona Sorensen’s unique technique to make her brilliant Gemstone Halos.

Plus, we’ve included two timeless favorites by two of our favorite quilters: Anchors Aweigh by Marianne Fons and Rootbeer & Bubblegum from Liz Porter.

There’s no telling what the weather has in store for us. But one thing we can count on: a summer filled with quilty fun!

Happy Quilting!

Eileen

P.S. We’d love to see your favorite summer projects from Love of Quilting. Share your story and pictures with us at [email protected]!

