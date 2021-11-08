First Look: McCall’s Quilting January/February 2022

What it is that you love about quilting? We all know quilts and quilting have a rich, dense, and fascinating history, and the quilts of the past are an endless source of inspiration for those we make today. The materials, methods, and motifs have been enthralling quilters for generations and will continue to do so as long as people make quilts. Do we love quilting for its tactile connection to that history, or do we love quilting for connecting us to the future though our handiwork? Not to be morbid, but most of the quilts we make will outlast us, bringing comfort, coziness, and delight to people for decades, maybe longer. They’re works of art that will endure (even when washed regularly!) whether one enjoys them on the bed, in the home, or on the wall.

So, with that in mind, isn’t every quilt a Vintage Valentine? Little messages of love and joy from the maker to the user or viewer, “I made this because it made me happy to do so, I hope it will make you happy, too.” Whether it was made last week or last century, every quilt is a celebration of the maker’s joy in indulging in a favorite pastime—the joy of quilting is a thread connecting all of us quilters through time. The joy is hard-won, through lots of work and completing the many different stages of the process. Quilting is not something we do in our spare time (do any of us even have spare time anymore?), it is something we make time to do.

Garden Star by Kim Ratchford

I hope you make time for some of the patterns we’ve selected for this issue, many inspired by vintage quilts and others sprinkled with Valentine’s Day love. Try Flower Box by Diedre Carver, a soft, sweet pattern combining floral prints and stars in the prettiest way.

Flower Box by Diedre Carver

We’ve got a couple of designs, including Scrap Basket by Jen Daly, that use precuts and clever cutting techniques to make impressive, scrappy-looking large throws.

Scrap Basket by Jen Daly

And to really show our love, we’ve got several lovely heart quilts, plus some star quilts, pretty appliqué ladies, and more! Check out Pat Syta and Mimi Hollenbaugh’s design inspired by the jewels of the American deserts, Southwest Gems.

Southwest Gems by Mimi Hollenbaugh and Pat Syta

Let’s get started making some Vintage Valentine quilts of our own!

Quilt Basics covers the main techniques you will need to make most of the quilts in this issue; it’s available to download online at https://www.quiltingdaily.com/quilt-basics-and-lessons/.

You’ll love the heart-filled free quilting motif in this issue, available for download at https://www.quiltingdaily.com/finishing-touch/