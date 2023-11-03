Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
Welcome to the Season of Giving! Our Gift to You: 40% off Videos & Workshops > >

Detail of Box of Chocolates by Diane Harris

ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

First Look: McCall’s Quilting January / February 2024

Gigi Levsen
0 Comments
McCall's Quilting January / February '24
Fall is here! Shop our favorite fall-themed patterns here.

Quilts and books are among the most satisfying combinations known to humankind, and that’s what the McCall’s Quilting January / February 2024 issue is all about! Quilting and reading help us fill precious leisure hours with warmth, color, comfort, and entertainment. Ever since I could read, I have loved to lose myself in a book; when your mind is traveling to far-away places it so gratifying for your body to be snug and comfortable in a soft, cozy quilt.

McCall's Quilting January / February '24
McCall’s Quilting January/February 2024

An Issue On Literary Love

Whether reading a riveting paperback under the covers, listening to a new audiobook while working on the latest quilting project, or getting hooked on the goings-on in a fictional quilt shop, quilts and books share a connection with everlasting appeal. It’s such a pleasure to present our collection of quilts that were inspired by beloved literary works, along with a smattering of heart quilts to commemorate love in all its forms for Valentine’s Day.

Subscribe to McCall’s Quilting so you don’t miss any great quilt patterns, inspiration, and articles like this one!

Subscribe!

Queen of Mystery by Siobhan Fitzpatrick

Those who love reading murder mysteries will be dying to make Queen of Mystery by Siobhan Fitzpatrick, a queen-size cover inspired by the queen of mystery herself, Agatha Christie.

Queen of Mystery by Siobhan Fitzpatrick

Friendship Crossing by Carol Moellers & The Ball at Netherfield by Natalie Crabtree

Friendship Crossing by Carol Moellers pays homage to the classic story, Charlotte’s Web. And of course, you’re invited to The Ball at Netherfield by Natalie Crabtree, a new series quilt celebrating the world and work of Jane Austen.

McCall's Quilting January / February '24
Friendship Crossing by Carol Moellers
A new series quilt is starting; The Ball at Netherfield by Natalie Crabtree.

Pixel Hearts by Jane Hauprich & Box of Chocolates by Diane Harris

For seasonal projects, you’ll love our heart quilt offerings! Gather up your fabric scraps and dust off your design wall to make Pixel Hearts by Jane Hauprich. And Box of Chocolates by Diane Harris is another delicious scrappy treat of a quilt pattern that everyone will enjoy.

Pixel Hearts by Jane Hauprich
McCall's Quilting January / February '24
Box of Chocolates by Diane Harris

Learn About Literary Legends in the Quilting Community

We’ve also got an opportunity to get to know your favorite quilt fiction authors a bit better; they generously donated their time and words to answer some (occasionally whimsical) questions about their literary and quilt preferences. Whether you read every word in the magazine or just look at the pictures and start sewing, I’m so glad you’re here! Every quilt one makes tells a story and we’re honored to help you tell yours. And be sure t share how you quilt your love for literature with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below!

Happy quilting!
Gigi

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert
by Vivika DeNegre

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

Color Play! with Gigi Levsen
by Quilting Daily
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

Register