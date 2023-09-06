Toggle Side Menu
First Look: McCall’s Quilting November/December 2023

Gigi Levsen
Take your walking foot quilting beyond the ditch with Catherine Redford in our new interactive workshop, starting September 13.

Even though we’ve been working on this holiday issue for months, preparing all the patterns for the seasonal quilts and Christmas gifts, I’m still so excited for the holidays to come around this year! After being completely immersed in the winter holiday aesthetic for half the year, one might think I’ve had enough and be ready to move on. But no; I’m even more ready for the holidays because of all the anticipation and inspiration the patterns from McCall’s Quilting November/December 2023 issue have sparked in me!

Because I’ve been surrounded by these projects and they’ve been taking up space in my mind and my workdays, I now have some excellent ideas for quick and easy gifts to make for my loved ones, that are useful and special despite their easy construction. And the enticing variety of projects we’ve curated means there truly is something for everyone on your list, from large quilts to tiny treasures. For example, not everyone will want a handmade needle book for Christmas, but those that would use one will appreciate this one dearly. But everyone loves a cozy quilt, especially one with Christmas trees on it!

Cabin Gathering by Leah Malasky & Winter Cabins by Bonnie Osness

And speaking of Christmas trees, we’re thrilled to have a fabulous group of quilts with evergreen tree blocks in this winter issue. Just look at Leah Malasky’s Cabin Gathering quilt that beautifully combines foundation pieced trees with fluttering ribbons.

Cabin Gathering by Leah Malasky

And let’s not forget about Bonnie Osness’ Winter Cabins quilt that features a dazzling variety of red cabins nestled among the trees.

Winter Cabins by Bonnie Osness

Rockin’ Around by Annette Falvo & Handmade Holiday Baskets by Abigail Dolinger

As you can see, Annette Falvo’s Rockin’ Around quilt design boasts fabulous, festive trees in every color of the rainbow.

Rockin’ Around by Annette Falvo

And take a look at Abigail Dolinger’s Handmade Holiday Quilted Baskets! You can even include a tree block on it for a quick, fun project that makes an excellent gift container.

Handmade Holiday Baskets by Abigail Dolinger

Merry Maker Needle Book by Jen Daly & Zawadi Table Runner by Rachelle Craig

Want more ideas for quick, fun gifts to make this year? Look no further! Jen Daly’s Merry Maker Needle Book is a thoughtful, useful gift for anyone who sews. Do you know anyone who does?

Merry Maker Needle Book by Jen Daly

And Rachelle Craig’s Zawadi Table Runner is a versatile, simple runner that would liven up any holiday table.

Zawadi Table Runner by Rachelle Craig

Ribbons and Bows by Kari Mathews & Snowdust Pillow By Kristen Clay

The Ribbons and Bows quilt by Kari Mathews is reminiscent of beautifully wrapped gifts and is big enough for a king-sized bed!

Ribbons and Bows by Kari Mathews

And for those who love handwork, the Snowdust pillow by Kristen Clay is something you’ll definitely enjoy working on. But you don’t have to make it a pillow — check out our simple tutorial for turning any small quilt into a wall hanging and pillow cover in one!

Snowdust Pillow By Kristen Clay

I’ve been luxuriating in the holiday spirit for months and I can’t wait for all of you to join me! Do you think you’ll tackle any of this projects? Which design is your favorite? Let us know on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. I look forward to seeing what you create!

Happy quilting!
Gigi

Register