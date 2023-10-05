As the year draws to a close, one tradition I love is watching holiday films. I snuggle up under a quilt with my favorite people, a big bowl of popcorn in our laps, as we listen to Bing Crosby croon White Christmas, or cheer on Kate Winslet as she falls in love with Jack Black in The Holiday. I look forward to this every year. Last Christmas, many crafters were making t-shirts that said “This is my Hallmark movie watching shirt.” (Hello, Christmas in Evergreen!) And I know I had to incorporate some of this into the Quick + Easy Quilts December ’23 / January ’24 issue.

So, when I started planning our issue themes, an idea popped in my head. What would a holiday movie watching QUILT look like? When I sent out the submission request to designers, quilt designs started pouring in, complete with holiday memories. So, without further ado, here is our adorable cover reveal of the latest issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts!

Let Christmas Begin by Lisa Donnelly

Our delightful cover features Let Christmas Begin by Lisa Donnelly. This tree quilt is perfect for snuggling under or hanging on a wall. I think it would be perfect to make for your favorite young person who doesn’t have room for a tree in their apartment, don’t you think?

Let Christmas Begin by Lisa Donnelly. Quilted by Barbie Mills at The Quilting Mill.

Room for Everyone by Michelle Freedman

In this issue, you will see holiday quilts like Room for Everyone by Michelle Freedman which features pockets hidden within the blocks where you can hide treats or gifts.

Room for Everyone designed and made by Michelle Freedman. Quilted by Chris Batton.

Wrapped in Love by Mary J. Puckett

Mary J. Puckett shares a sweet story with her pattern, Wrapped in Love, about the napping quilts she makes for guests who come visit her.

Winter Nights by Ramona Sorensen

We even have a few winter-themed quilts that can be hung all season! Winter Nights by Ramona Sorensen positively sparkles. It is lovely in shades of blue, however this is a quilt you can make again and again—it is very versatile!

I Hope You Enjoy the Issue

Be sure to look for hints about our contributors’ favorite holiday films hidden throughout this issue! In 2023, I celebrate another successful year—each issue of Quick + Easy Quilts was filled with fun patterns, gorgeous fabrics, and beautiful quilting inspiration. And the Quick + Easy Quilts December ’23 / January ’24 issue is no exception! I also celebrate you, dear reader. Thank you for your letters, suggestions, and most of all for supporting our publication. We couldn’t do this without you!

Happy Quilting!

Tracy