First Look: Quick + Easy Quilts Fall ’24

Embrace Autumn!

As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin their graceful descent, we find ourselves drawn to the comforting warmth of our quilting spaces. Fall has a special way of inspiring us—doesn’t it? The rich hues of gold, rust, and amber practically beg to be stitched into something cozy and beautiful. Get your first look at the new Quick + Easy Quilts Fall ’24.

We celebrate this season with a nod to a favorite quilt unit—Flying Geese. Besides being versatile, timeless, and adding just the right touch of movement to any quilt design, Flying Geese can be assembled in various ways—from quick piecing multiple units, stitch-and-flipping corners, or even paper foundation piecing them.

Download our FREE Sew Easy Lessons ebook to see all the ways you can make Flying Geese.

We’ve included a flock of projects featuring these beloved units. Put precut 10″ squares to good use with Brittany Fisher’s fun Goose on the Loose throw. Let your creativity soar with Leah Malasky’s brilliant Gaggling Around design.

Gaggling Around by Leah Malasky

Patchwork is a breeze for Abigail Dolinger’s dazzling Migrating Geese table runner and placemat set. Explore the stars in Lyn Brown’s Astra Bella while quickly piecing Flying Geese four at a time. And take a gander at Kari Mathew’s delightful Geese of a Feather—our fabulous cover quilt that uses two techniques to make the Flying Geese.

Of course, not every quilt design needs Flying Geese to bring out the best of the season. So, we’ve included projects that capture the autumnal spirit with rich colors, textured looks, and nature-inspired blocks.

In this issue, we Ask the Experts for advice on holiday quilting. And our staff reveals their favorite cutting tools in Tried and True Products.

Get your copy of Quick + Easy Quilts Fall 2024 to read all about our favorite cutting tools.

I’m also excited to announce that Quick + Easy Quilts is now a quarterly publication! This shift allows us to bring you even more inspiring quilts and projects that are simple and fast to assemble, thoughtful articles and advice to help you learn and enjoy the process, and fresh ideas that reflect the rhythm of the quilting year.

Forest Chain by Katie Young

As you cozy up in your quilting space this autumn, take a moment to embrace the simple pleasures—and the satisfaction of creating something beautiful. Be inspired by the new Quick + Easy Quilts Fall ’24.

