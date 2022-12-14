✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

The Quick + Easy Quilts February/March 2023 issue is finally here and it’s all about spreading the love! Every Valentine’s Day when my kids were growing up, I made a big deal about the holiday. I wanted to make sure they had a Valentine no matter what happened at school.

It got a little out of control when they expected a big Valentine’s breakfast of waffles and strawberries no matter what day of the week it fell, but I felt it was a small sacrifice to ensure they felt loved. Are you ready to show a little love this Valentine’s Day with some red-hot quilts? There are so many great designs in this issue, let me tell you about a few of them.

The February/March issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts.

Rail Fence Mosaic by Ramona Sorensen

Our cover beauty is Rail Fence Mosaic by Ramona Sorensen. Ramona loves designing fun quilts that tesselate and have lots of opportunities to make them look different with a simple change. This one is no different, with lots of ways to twist and turn the blocks to make it your own.

Rail Fence Mosaic by Ramona Sorensen.

Weekender by Kim Ratchford

Kim Ratchford made her quilt, Weekender, twice. She couldn’t decide between the pinks and purples of a Tula Pink collection or the eclectic Tim Holtz fabrics. So, she indulged in both, and they came out great!

Weekender by Kim Ratchford. The quilt on the left uses Daydreamer by Tula Pink. The quilt on the right uses Abandoned by Tim Holtz.

Raspberry Truffle Delight by Charisma Horton

Why not make a box of chocolates that won’t add to your waistline with Raspberry Truffle Delight by Charisma Horton?

Raspberry Truffle by Charisma Horton. These “chocolates” are guilt free!

Baby Love by Nicole Brooks

Perhaps you can wrap the little ones in a little Baby Love with a sweetheart quilt by Nicole Brooks? This graphic heart quilt is so perfectly adorable we can hardly resist it!

This sweet baby quilt is called Baby Love and was designed by Nicole Brooks.

Get Inspired by Quick + Easy Quilts February/March 2023

We have so many quilt patterns that are sure to show the people in your life how much you love them. Want to make your own? Then be sure to buy a copy of the Quick + Easy Quilts February/March 2023 (now available for digital download)!

Happy Quilting!

Tracy