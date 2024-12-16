First Look: Quick + Easy Quilts Winter ’25

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Stitching Up a Winter Wonderland

Winter has arrived, bringing frosty mornings, cozy evenings, and the perfect excuse to spend extra time at your sewing machine. This is the season for warmth and reflection, where every stitch can be a comforting reminder to slow down and savor quieter moments. Get your first look at the new Quick + Easy Quilts Winter ’25 issue!

In this issue, we embrace winter with projects to help you settle into the season. Imagine sipping a hot cup of cocoa by the fire while wrapped up in a soft, snuggly quilt—like Heather Long’s cool Frosty Nights throw, the luscious Blue Hue quilt by Corrie Hadaller, or Lyn Brown’s wintery After The Rush. Put a bundle of 10″ squares to good use for Siobhan Fitzpatrick’s Radiate bed-size quilt.

Frosty Nights is a beginner-friendly project.

Or whip up Lori Thompson’s Cozy Kaleidoscope with cuddly 5″ flannel squares. And for a bit of playtime, use fusible appliqué to create Sujata Ryan’s whimsical Smiling Snowmen table runner.

You’ll also find a few projects perfect for last-minute holiday gifts and decorations. (Or to get a head-start on next year’s festivities!) Quickly assemble Kit Katz’s menorah-inspired Gather & Glow in time to celebrate Hanukkah.

Grab a seasonal panel to swiftly assemble Deborah Stanley’s Morning in the Meadow. Or whip up Jen Daly’s wooly Noël Birds or Jolly Janglers snowmen ornaments to decorate your holiday trees, packages, or home.

Noël Birds by Jen Daly make great ornaments or gift tags.

As a special bonus gift for our valuable readers, flip to the inside of the back cover. Snap the QR code with your camera to go to the FREE digital pattern download page on QuiltingDaily.com for the Grate Steps pattern. Don’t delay. This offer is only for a limited time!

Grate Steps by Linda & Carl Sullivan is available to download free for a limited time.

There really is something therapeutic about a wintery afternoon spent sewing and quilting. So, we hope this issue inspires you to make time for the simple pleasure of creating something in your happy place—whether you are finishing a project for someone special or stitching up something cozy for yourself. May your winter be filled with creativity, calm, and all the things that make the season festive and fun.

Warm wishes!

Eileen

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up