First Look: QuiltCon Magazine 2023

It is hard to believe that a full decade has come and gone since I attended the first QuiltCon in Austin, Texas. And now it’s time for QuiltCon 2023? My how time has flown!

The quilt on the cover of the official 10th Anniversary QuiltCon Magazine is by Sue Braverman, Member of the San Antonio MQG. Isn’t it a beauty?

Coming Soon: Learn more about the creation of our cover quilt made by Sue Braverman by watching the Meet the Artist Interview with Managing Editor Kristine Lundblad.

Although modern quilting was not new to me back then, it was still novel. The colors were crisp, the aesthetic was fresh, and the mid-century vibe was youthful. QuiltCon was then — and still is — a breath of fresh air. Much may have changed since 2013, but some things remain the same. QuiltCon is still the highlight of my quilting year and I assume yours, too. In preparation for the 10th anniversary, I got to thinking about what made each QuiltCon special. The quilts will always be at the top of my list and the joy I feel seeing the makers with their work warms my heart. And as the opening ceremony approaches, I can only look back with wonder and joy, remembering all the happy moments.

This is my favorite photo ever taken on the floor of a quilt show! In 2015, Kathy York reacted enthusiastically to news that her quilt, “iQuilt,” was the Best in show winner. Photo by Rebecca Maples.

Over the past ten years, the modern quilting movement has evolved with the times. Change is to be expected! This issue of QuiltCon Magazine looks back at previous shows, reflects the beauty of the quilts from the 2022 event, highlights the artistry of the Special Exhibit pieces, and acknowledges the maturity of the modern quilting movement.

“Mack Henry Brown – 40 Years Old” by Tanya Heldman was displayed as part of the ‘Lives Taken Lives Remembered’ special exhibit by the Fulton County Remembrance Quilters Project.

Our contributors, all MQG members, have set the tone. As an observer of human nature, Kristin Barrus’ article about ‘fandom’ in the quilting world is fascinating. Whose work do you follow intently? I can say I’m a fan of this year’s featured speaker, Chawne Kimber, whose quilts simply stop me in my tracks. Aleeda Crawley’s profile of Chawne shines a bright light on this contemporary master of intentional piecing. We’ve included an article about discussing evaluating quilts at a show; another about incorporating hand and machine quilting in the same piece and building your stash with intention. And if you’re in need of tips for attending this show or others, we have you covered there, too!

“Beasley Hollow” by Lori Danelle, Member of the Music City MQG.

Our editorial staff worked closely with the MQG team to ensure we included a wide variety of quilts and articles, representing the diverse interests and aesthetic of our community.

This year, QuiltCon Magazine enthusiastically honors the creativity of the modern quilt community with two encore projects from the first issue of this magazine, and six unique patterns, plus a peek behind the curtain at some of the show-stopping judged and juried quilts that will hang in Atlanta. I think you’ll agree — these quilts are some of the best-of-the-best.

I can only imagine what the next ten years will bring to this unique quilting genre. It has been exciting for me to participate in the MQG from the perspective of a guild member, volunteer, and through editing this magazine. My hope is that every MQG member picks up this issue and says, “I’m a fan of the MQG – and QuiltCon Magazine!”

See you on the show floor!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor