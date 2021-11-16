First Look: Quilting Arts Holiday Handmade Gifts and Home Décor

You’ve all been there – trying to get the perfect family photo for the holiday card… With four kids now scattered coast-to-coast, we have limited opportunities for creating a memorable photo.

Valerie Komkov Hill created these lovely Little Bird gift tags. Aren’t they charming?

Several years ago, we had a rare weekend with all of the siblings home. Laughter prevailed and, frankly, the outtakes were better than the planned shots. It seems that all the posing was just plain dull, and the photo that represented the joy and spontaneity of our household (including the dog licking my cheek!) was nearly missed as the photographer tried one more time for all eyes forward.

That same joy and creativity is often found in the gifts we make for each other.

The Tree Pillow Trio by Jennifer Heynen is a breeze to make!

All year long I tuck special gifts for my friends and family in my closet. While testing patterns for our magazines, I’ll whip up a few samples and put those aside for gifts as well.

Download your copy of Quilting Arts Holiday: Handmade Gifts and Home Décor today! Also available in Print and on Newsstands through February 21, 2022.

But when the wonderful serendipity happens of stumbling upon something just right for that special gift, you can feel it in your heart. That’s how I felt when curating the projects for this issue: there were just so many that I could see making for the special people in my life.

This year I’ll be sewing up a storm:

Vintage Snowmen Ornaments by Kathy Kerstetter would make a lovely gift to hang on the tree.

Take-out Boxes by Lisa Chin will be filled with cookies for my neighbors. How fun!

This Dreidel Gift Bag by Debby Kratovil is charming and would be fun to fill with chocolates or other treats.

But there are so many more projects, too! Can you believe we’ve gathered 32 Festive Gifts for Family and Friends in this one publication?

Each name on my naughty-or-nice list gets a check mark with the perfect gift squirreled away, that happy feeling spreads beyond the holiday. As every maker knows, you give something of yourself with every handmade gift. My wish for you this holiday season and beyond is that you spread your own joy to those you love with the work of your hands.

Wishing you a year’s worth of joy and creativity,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre, Editor

Don’t wait, this special issue is the perfect inspiration for year- round gifting! Quilting Arts Holiday: Handmade Gifts and Home Décor is available now for Download. Order yours today!

While you are at it, treat yourself to a subscription to Quilting Arts Magazine. Each issue is filled with techniques, articles, and loads of art quilting inspiration, all from the brand you’ve grown to love and trust. Become a subscriber today – it’s your gift to you!