First Look: Quilting Arts Magazine Spring 2023

Editor's Note

Spring may be the season of new beginnings, fresh starts, and the awakening of the natural world, but – if you are a New Englander like me – it is also the season of mud. Lots and lots of mud. Ugh. As much as I look forward to traipsing through the woods behind my house, I do not get excited about the inevitable layer of brown goo that clings to my boots.

Mud ruins the finish on my hardwood floors, stains my socks, and covers the carpet of my car despite all my best efforts to scrape the muck from my boots. No matter how much I sweep, rinse, or scrape, it is still my springtime constant companion. But recently, I’ve learned to embrace mud in my studio and here’s how: it is my newest favorite color.

Margarita Korioth also experimented with ‘mud’ in her article about using natural pigments to color fabrics.

How could that be? Why would I ever purposefully mix the color ‘mud’ when creating a cohesive color palette for painting on fabric? The answer is simple: it was an assignment for a color theory class.

As someone who (nearly) always follows directions, it was also one step that I nearly ignored. The assignment was simple: using the three primary colors, mix them in a proportion to make brown, then add a small amount of black and white to create a medium tone ‘mud’. The resulting color was not awful, despite my initial hesitation.

Using fabric paint, I mixed magenta, yellow oxide, and turquoise together to create a mud color. I recorded each color mix in my art journal.

But the next step blew my mind: add some ‘mud’ – just a smidge – to each of the primary colors before continuing to mix the final range of colors. I couldn’t imagine what would happen to bright yellow, red, and blue when combined with mud, but what I saw was a subtle shift that connected all the hues to one another.

Adding the mud was what each of those colors needed to start visually communicating. It was the “secret sauce” of my next few days in the studio. I’ll never look at mud – either on my floors or on my palette – the same way again.

Considering “What If” Moments

Experimenting and letting go of expectations is one of the hallmarks of creative expression. If you have ever started a sentence with the words, “what if” then you know how powerful they can be.

✓ What if you photocopied an image and wanted to use it as a focal point on an art quilt? Ana Buzzalino has experimented with that process time and again and shares the methods she's perfected in the first installment of a three-part series about paper lamination. ✓ What if you wanted to feature hand stitching on a quilt, but also combine it with machine quilting? Catherine Redford had that thought and experimented with lots of different combinations. Her work shows that one type of quilting does not need to overpower the other – both can pop when you plan ahead. ✓ What if you have a creative goal – like sharing your work – but have never worked up the courage to enter a show? Why not enter a Quilting Arts Reader Challenge contest? Lin Elmo shares her creative journey about entering our challenges and the joy in seeing her work in print. (Fun fact, the first piece I ever published was for a reader challenge in 2005.) Lin's tips for sharing your work on our pages are spot-on!

So what does all this have to do with mud? Take a tiny bit of what you experience from each one of the articles on the following pages; let those bits mix together in your mind; then add the knowledge – ‘mud’ – into your next experiments in your studio. The results may surprise you!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

Art quilters are known for innovation, experimentation, and creative risk-taking. This issue highlights artists who are pushing boundaries and making their own rules. We’re excited to feature works from a broad range of art quilters and highlight some of the most interesting artwork shown at international quilt shows.

