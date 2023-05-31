For Quilting Arts readers, summer is the season for an art quilt re-boot. Every creative journey starts with inspiration, and this issue is overflowing amazing quilts from near and far. From the incredible cover quilt by Kate Themel (more on that below!) to Cheryl Lennox’s Death of the Bee on the last page, there is so much beauty on every page of the Quilting Arts Magazine Summer 2023 issue!

Art quilters are known for their innovation and incredible creativity. Cover contest winner Kate Themel’s work “As You Set Out” is an amazing example of a fiber artist’s ability to create intricate beauty with fabric and thread. So be sure to download your copy of Quilting Arts Summer 2023 today!

Our Cover Contest Winner Revealed

This issue shares the work of seven of our readers in a fresh way. Several months ago, we published a call for a unique contest. The prize? Being feature on the cover of the magazine. What an accomplishment—a true ‘bucket list’ for the winner. After we painstakingly winnowed the 161 submissions to seven, we interviewed the finalists. Each shared how Quilting Arts influenced their artistic journeys, and their stories were truly inspiring.

Learn more about the cover contest gallery finalists in this issue.

The winner of the contest, Kate Themel, noted that the diversity of the quilts and the techniques used always left her wanting to learn more. We’re so pleased that her quilt, “As You Set Out” represents the beauty and complexity of the works in this issue, with its complex color, texture, and composition. Click here to view individual interviews with each of the seven finalists and hear their stories!

But Wait, There’s More to Explore!

In addition to the above readers who took the challenge and submitted their work for publication, we also have a special collection of articles and techniques that are sure to jumpstart a summer of creativity. You’ll learn about surface design techniques for overdyeing, mixed-media repurposing, and thrift-inspired stash busting, plus so much more!

✓ The Print, Paint, Play! Reader Challenge quilts feature fabrics that were manipulated with paint, stitch, and surface design. This was a fun challenge, and again—so hard to narrow down. I love seeing how a single piece of fabric can jumpstart creativity and be incorporated into a larger work. Check out the quilts and the samples of the fabrics—maybe they will inspire you to print, paint, and play your way through the long summer months! This challenge asked readers to create fabric with surface design and then make a quilt using that cloth. ✓ Thermofax Printing for Fusible Appliqué by Susan Price shows a fresh way to use those precious prints—we love her colorful results and charming quilts. Susan Price’s imagery using fusible appliqué from Thermofax prints is intriguing! ✓ If you love calligraphy, check out Colleen Ansbaugh’s tips for creatively using handwriting as a surface design technique. Turning Thoughts into Words into Art is now a reality! Make your mark with calligraphy on fabric using Colleen Ansbaugh’s tips and techniques. ✓ Creative repurposing doesn’t have to be limited to using thrifted fabrics. How about repurposing a used coffee maker and mixing up a batch of hand-dyed fibers? Brew up some color with Jean Sredl’s ingenious guidance. So creative—why not try brewing up some color with Jean Sredl’s instructions.

Patti Pasteur, a seasoned quilt artist and frequent contributor to Quilting Arts Reader Challenges, is interviewed by Kristine Lundblad. Vicki Conley shares her technique of photographing her quilts and reimagining them as new pieces of art in this Part 1 of a two-part series.

✓ Click here for a PDF of additional works from Patti, chosen as finalists in numerous past Reader Challenges. ✓ Click here to download a PDF of Vicki’s fantastic and oh-sew helpful “Five Tips for Using Photographs.”

Discover a World of Beauty

This is only a sampling of what you have in store on the coming pages of the Quilting Arts Magazine Summer 2023 issue. But the real question is, what will you do with all this inspiration? I hope you share it with our community! We’d love to see more readers submit their work to reader challenges and share their talent with others. Stay tuned for an artistic journey that will inspire and captivate your inner artist.

Best,

Vivika