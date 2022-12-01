First Look: Quilting Arts Winter 2023
Editor’s Note
Winter winds are blowing, temperatures are dropping, and a thin sheet of ice covered my driveway this morning. The sounds, smells, and colors of this fresh new day all work together to tell a story that only I can understand because it is unique to my experience. Every crunch of gravel, each shimmering silver leaf, and individual droplet of frozen water reflecting on dry grass speaks volumes. Inspiration, even in the depth of winter, is everywhere. And all that inspiration can be shared, layer by layer, in the work we create as art quilters.
The very thought of ‘layering’ was the inspiration for this issue of Quilting Arts, and the theme is explored on every page. So much of the work an art quilter does in the studio requires multiple steps, and each of those actions adds new depths to the work’s complexity.
From the start of any project, that first layer is always the vision of the artist, followed soon after by planning, designing, and then implementation.
Read on for some of the many ways our contributors explored the theme.
For readers just starting out and honing their vision, Denise Labadie’s artistic journey provides loads of inspiration. Her clarity of purpose is intense and is reflected in a unified body of work that explores monoliths and ancient structures. Each stone, crevice, and stitch is placed with precision and layered with intent.
Surface design enthusiasts, apply color, imagery, and texture in stages, one on top of another. Examples of visual layering range from applying photographic overlays on fabric, painting directly over grayscale imagery, and even manipulating sheer surfaces through varying opacity.
These are just a few examples of artistic layering you’ll find in the pages of Quilting Arts.
Sometimes it is the story behind the quilt – that extra layer – that makes a piece of artwork sing. Valerie White’s Hallelujah Julett Miles Crossed Over quilt, featured in the Last Word article, is one of those quilts and one of those stories.
I hope Valerie’s quilt and the story behind it touches your heart and moves you to tell your story in fabric and thread.
Best,
Vivika Hansen DeNegre
Editor
Check Out These Free Online Extras From the Issue
Learn more about applying tissue paper and ethereal overlays with Ana Buzzalino in the video below:
Watch Lea McComas demonstrate her Single Point Perspective technique on Quilting Arts TV in the video below:
Download a pattern for creating a small wall hanging from Margarita Korioth here:
Watch an interview with cover artist Eileen McNulty and editor Kristine Lundblad as they discuss her work.
Don’t Miss the Following Features in This Issue of Quilting Arts!
Announcing the First Ever Quilting Arts Cover Contest!
This is your opportunity to shine! You cannot underestimate the impact being featured on a magazine cover has on an artist’s career. Read More About the Quilting Arts Cover Contest Here.
Featured Galleries
Quilting Arts Reader Challenge: Spell It out ART QUILT
Studio Art Quilt Associates: Selected work from the Global Exhibition Gastronomy
Viewponts: Selected work from A New World
Featured Contributors
Margaret Abramshe Painting on Grayscale
Ana Buzzalino Ethereal Overlays: Print on tissue paper to add moody layers
Teresa Duryea Wong Hello Modern Art, Meet Antique Quilts
Valerie S. Goodwin Light ‘n’ Lacy Collage: Explore the possibilities with laser-cut scraps
Margarita Korioth Dye Transfer Sheets Part Two: Make prints using a silkscreen
Denise Labadie In the Spotlight and Artful Appliqué
Lea McComas From Art School to Art Quilt: Designing with Single-point Perspective
Eileen McNulty In the Spotlight
Timna Tarr Show us your Studio
Valerie C. White The Last Word
Heidi Zielinski The Perfect Pair: Combine free-motion quilting and hand embroidery
Nanette Zeller Out of the Toolbox: Stabilizers for Thread Painting
Join the Conversation!