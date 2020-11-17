First Look: Quiltmaker January/February 2021

Are you ready for a sneak peek into the next issue of Quiltmaker magazine? That’s right, at Quilting Daily, we are already in 2021! At least in our pages things are looking up! Here is a preview of the January issue. Our theme is SCRAPS!

The January issue of Quiltmaker is filled with patterns for scrap quilts.

Scraps. We all have them-—wonder what to do with them, feel guilty for getting rid of them–don’t we? Some people have systems, others have a bin (or bins) busting at the seams. However you feel about scraps, they are a part of quilting. Scrap quilts are probably the most requested style of quilts that I hear about from readers. Some quilters don’t want to buy more fabric, they want to use what they have on hand. Especially in this last year, when going to quilt shops wasn’t an option in some areas or for some quilters.

So, scrap quilts and Valentine’s Day it is for this issue! Quarantine by Rachel Hayes is aptly named for the time it was made. This particular quilt pattern is on my bucket list. I just love it.

Quarantine designed and made by Rachel Hayes. Fabric: Rachel used fabric from her collection.

Krisanne Watkins had lots of scraps after making Amish-inspired quilts, so Millersburg was her answer to her overflowing scrap bin.

Millersburg designed and made by Krisanned Watkins, quilted by Carole Liferth. Fabric: Krisanne used fabric from her collection.

Natalie Crabtree shares the perfect quilt for using those selvage strips quilters (like me) can’t seem to throw away. Her design is called Letters & SKUs and it is as scrappy as can be!

Letters & SKUs designed and made by Natalie Crabtree, quilted by Holly Seever. Fabric: Natalie used fabrics from her collection.

I chose some lovely Valentine’s Day quilts that are simply irresistible. Foxy Valentine by Mary Hertel is an adorable pillow you will want to make immediately.

Foxy Valentine designed and made by Mary Hertel. Fabric: Mary used fabric from her collection.

Charisma Horton’s colorful Heartmade doubles as the sweetest signature quilt.

Heartmade designed, made, and quilted by Charisma Horton. Fabric: Gelato Ombré by Maywood Studios

Happy quilting!

Tracy