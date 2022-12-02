First Look: Quiltmaker January/February 2023

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

Sewing machine, how do I love thee? Let me count the patterns in the Quiltmaker January/February 2023 issue that will inspire you to stitch up an ode to your favorite hunk of metal!

Let’s start with A Stitch in Place by Charisma Horton. Charisma shows us how to make a fun collection of fabric the star of the show (see what I did there?).

A Stitch in Place by Charisma Horton uses Measure Twice by Kris Lammers for Maywood Studio.

Make sure everyone knows where to find you with My Happy Place by Madi Hastings. This is a fun project you can use as a small rug or a wall hanging.

My Happy Place is an adorable quilt mat/wall hanging by Madi Hastings.

Crankin’ Along by Terrie Peterson is her homage to vintage hand-crank sewing machines.

Crankin’ Along designed by Terrie Peterson celebrates hand-crank machines!

Quilter’s Dream by Natalie Crabtree is an adorable quilt featuring spools of thread. She made her version scrappy in an assortment of colors, but I think it could be fun to choose scraps of the same color for each spool to create a color-block masterpiece.

Quilter’s Dream designed and made by Natalie Crabtree. Quilted by Stephanie Crabtree.

Teach your favorite young person to sew using Abigail Dolinger’s sweet quilt, Dolly’s Sampler. This little quilt uses 5″ charm squares to make each block—perfect to use up your stash while teaching someone to quilt.

Dolly’s Sampler, designed by Abigail Dolinger, is a classic teaching sampler that uses 5” charm squares.

And Heather Black joins us with Twinkle Lights, a colorful modern quilt to brighten cold winter days.

Twinkle Lights, designed by Heather Black, is a modern quilt pattern that dances with color.

This time of year, many of us are making New Year’s resolutions which may include not buying anything new and using up our stash, dedicating ourselves to finishing up UFOs, or even starting that side hustle that we have longed to begin. So, we strive to not only provide patterns and ideas to inspire, but also guidance and resources to be budget-savvy — including clever stash-busters, business inspiration, and other thrifty approaches to your favorite pastime.

We hope you’ll enjoy the Quiltmaker January/February 2023 issue! For tips, free patterns, and resources between magazine issues, we invite you to join us at QuiltingDaily.com or via our newsletters.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy