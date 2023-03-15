As a teen growing up in the 80s, London Calling by The Clash was required listening for our generation. Admittedly, I am a bit of an anglophile (and a fan of The Clash) so I thought this theme would be fun to explore. However, the timing of the issue was eerie.

“London calling, yes, I was there, too And you know what they said? Well, some of it was true London calling at the top of the dial And after all this, won’t you give me a smile?” – Joe Strummer and Mick Jones, The Clash

While we choose issue themes almost a year in advance, the call for submissions went out a week after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died. You couldn’t turn on the news without witnessing scenes from the funeral.

The response from designers was overwhelming. I only wish we had more pages to fill with the quilt designs submitted. So, without further ado, here is the May/June 2023 issue of Quiltmaker Magazine!

The cover of the May/June ’23 issue of Quiltmaker was created by our designer Chis Davis to have a bit of a punk feel. We love it!

And Now for the Quilts…

Double Decker Bus Quilt by Natalie Crabtree

The Double Decker Bus Quilt by Natalie Crabtree is dreamy. Natalie submitted more than one design—one featuring a Union Jack—so we asked if she would let us use the second design too.

The Double Decker Quilt designed by Natalie Crabtree. Quilted by Stephanie Crabtree. Fabric: Favorite Things by Sherri & Chelsi for Moda Fabrics.

She agreed to our request, giving you the option to add a Union Jack to this quilt, or turn the block into a pillow or wall hanging — in other words, make it your own!

No-No-Notorious designed by Michelle Freedman

No-No-Notorious by Michelle Freedman is simply divine. This pattern was inspired by a sweater that Princess Di often wore to polo matches, and it features a flock of sheep with one black sheep.

No-No-Notorious designed by Michelle Freedman. Quilted by Chris Batten. Fabric: Silky Cotton Solids by Elite.

Michelle created a stunning quilt matched by the cable-knit-inspired quilting by Chris Batten.

But Wait, There’s More!

Rounding out the theme, we have Windsor by Cassie Harms, Around Pound by Rachelle Craig, and for lovers of English paper piecing, we have Vintage Stars by Cynthia Karkut.

From left to right: Vintage Stars designed and made by Cynthia Karkut. Fabric: Cynthia used fabrics from her personal collection. Around Pound designed and made by Rachelle Craig. Fabric: Kona solids by Robert Kaufman. Stroll Through the Garden designed and made by Kari Mathews. Fabric: Assorted fabrics from Benartex. Windsor designed and made by Cassie Harms. Fabric: Flower Show botanical by Liberty Fabrics for Riley Blake Designs.

We begin a 4-part series with a quilt by Kari Mathews. Inspired by Jane Austin books and films, Stroll through the Garden is a nod to intricate English gardens.

So grab a cup of tea and enjoy Quiltmaker Magazine May/June 2023 — click here to purchase your copy!

Happy Quilting!

Tracy