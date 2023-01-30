First Look: Quiltmaker March/April ’23

If spring has sprung, why is it that all I am thinking about is smashing my stash and shrinking my scraps? Okay, let’s be honest… I am always thinking of those things! (If you do too, we should be friends). For the March/April issue of Quiltmaker magazine, I chose quilts that either help you use up your fabric stash, or those irresistible precuts. And, of course, I included a few holiday designs!

I occasionally get letters from readers who want to see more designs that help them use up their fabric collections. Sometimes it is really helpful to see quilts using new fabrics, but it is also nice to find a pattern that helps you use up all the fabric you already have on hand, too!

All Your Charms by Emily Bailey

When I think about clever use of scraps, I think of Emily Bailey. She has a great sense of color and a practical sensibility that is perfect to include in this issue. Her quilt, All Your Charms, is the ideal “leader and ender” challenge.

All Your Charms designed and made by Emily Bailey. Fabric: Simply Delightful by Sherri and Chelsi, Zinnia and Love Lily by April Rosenthal, and Grunge, all from Moda Fabrics.

Set assorted squares next to your machine and sew two blocks together to start and end your patches for one project, and pretty soon you will have a bunch of Four-Patches for this quilt. I especially love that she uses that denim blue for the background to give the eye a resting place from all the colors in her quilt. Note: You can use scraps or charm squares for this quilt.

Garden’s Bounty by Carol Moellers

Garden’s Bounty by Carol Moellers is another scrap sensation!

Garden’s Bounty designed and made by Carol Moellers. Fabric: Prairie Prints and Bee-Backgrounds both by Lori Holt for Riley Blake Designs.

This design looks great in traditional fabrics and Civil War reproductions, but her final design used an assortment of Lori Holt fabrics. So delightful and pretty — I can imagine this on a vintage twin bed.

Trinity by Annette Falvo & Easter Surprise by Jo Moury

Our spring holiday designs are Trinity by Annette Falvo and Easter Surprise by Jo Moury. Trinity is a pillow that features shamrocks, yo-yos, and a clever quilting technique.

Easter Surprise designed and made by Jo Moury. Fabric: Garden Society by Crystal Manning, Flow by Create Joy Project, and Grunge by BasicGrey, all from Moda Fabrics. Right: Trinity designed and made by Annette Falvo. Fabric: Annette used fabrics from her personal collection.

Easter Surprise showcases an adorable bunny appliqué in a basket surrounded by flowers. Make note of Annette’s and Jo’s beautiful quilting!

Welcome, Spring!

I hope you enjoy this cheerful issue. Happy spring and Happy Quilting!

✓ Click here to download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue.

✓ Click here to access Quiltmaker’s Quilt Basics for tips and tricks to make your quilting more fun!

Tracy Mooney,

Editor, Quiltmaker | Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts