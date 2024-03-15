Bold is Beautiful

Are you drawn to bold, beautiful, large-scale prints? They are oh-so-lovely to look at—but can be oh-so-challenging to incorporate into our quilts! Choosing the right pattern can make all the difference. In the Quiltmaker March/April and May/June ’24 issue, we look at a few ideas for using those eye-catching fabrics.

Gorgeous Geometry

See how Ramona Sorensen played with geometry to frame a gorgeous array of large-scale prints in her Terrace Garden quilt…while Patti Carey encircled them in Cirque de Fleurel using a special curved piecing technique. And you’ll find them perfectly suited for Toby Lischko’s groovy Lava Lamp throw.

Terrace Garden by Ramona Sorensen is a fantastic showcase for these large prints from Kaffe Fassett Collective and Shot Cottons by Kaffe Fassett for FreeSpirit Fabrics.

Stitch-tastic Techniques

How about some different techniques? For our stunning cover quilt, Reflections of Love, Karla Kiefner added a unique twist by exposing the back sides of prints. And Brenna Riley Gates shares her Top Ten Tips for Fussy Cutting Your Favorite Fabrics.

A Conversation with Lisa Shepard Stewart

Check out our Inspirations pages for some dazzling large-scale fabric collections appearing in your favorite quilt shops soon. And explore the world of African textiles in our Designer Q&A with Lisa Shepard Stewart.

Lisa Shepard Stewart is a renowned purveyor of African textiles and shares her love of fabric — and how we can incorporate all kinds of African textiles into our lives.

More Magazine = More Inspiration

But if large-scale prints aren’t quite your thing, that’s okay — because we’re still thinking big! This large double-issue of Quiltmaker is packed with even more of what you love. More unique patterns. More quilting ideas to motivate you to the finish line. And more inspiration. Beginning with our fall issue, we’ll switch to expanded quarterly publications with improved paper quality, binding, and a larger page size. This will allow us to best showcase innovative patterns and allow you to learn more about up-and-coming designers, discover new techniques and products, explore trends, and share your quilting stories.

So, grab your favorite beverage, pull up a comfy chair, and treat yourself to some quilty eye candy. Do you think you’ll stitch up any of these designs from the Quiltmaker March/April and May/June ’24 issue? Which pattern — or patterns — are your favorite? We want to hear from you! Share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below. Happy quilting!

Extras Just for You

