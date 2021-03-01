First Look: Quiltmaker May/June 2021

At Quilting Daily, May is “Raised by a Maker” month and I decided for the May/June issue of Quiltmaker that we should explore that theme.

Did you learn to quilt from someone in your family? Do you come from a long line of quilters? Or maybe you enjoy passing on your love of sewing to the next generation. We’d love to hear your story! Use the hashtag #RaisedbyaMaker and tag us in a post.

Rather than our usual designer profiles, I chose five designers to share their stories with us about how they learned to quilt or taught others to quilt. I think you will enjoy reading about the experiences of our designers—it’s sweet, surprising, and even touching.

Let’s start with Natalie and Joel Crabtree. Their love of quilting has blossomed into a joint effort and we debut Joel’s design in this issue. New England Foliage is a twist on a classic quilt in warm, fall colors.

New England Foliage was designed by Joel Crabtree, sewn and quilted by Natalie Crabtree. Fabric: Bittersweet Lane by Kansas Troubles Quilters for Moda.

Trinity Sanders is the daughter of one of our regular designers, Abigail Dolinger. Her quilt Adventure Time is the perfect quilt for a child in your life. Showcase some fun fabric prints and make a quilt that is meant to be loved. Don’t miss her story about her relationship with Abigail—it’s sure to warm your heart.

Adventure Time was designed and made by Trinity Sanders. Fabric: Serenity Fusion, Campsite, and Pine Lullaby by Art Gallery Fabrics.

Our cover quilt, A Rose for Julia was designed by Penny Barnes as a quilt to teach Julia Dunlavey to quilt. It turned into a project that brought them closer together and solidified their bond. It’s a sweet summer quilt that I know you will want to make.

A Rose For Julia designed and Quilted by Penny Barnes and made by Julia Dunlavey. Fabric: Moda Bella Solids.

• Download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue.

• Download the Gemstone Quilting motif.

• Download the Basic Lessons.

* Header image above is A Game of Cat and Mouse by Gyleen X. Fitzgerald.

Happy quilting!

Tracy