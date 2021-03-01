First Look: Quiltmaker May/June 2021

At Quilting Daily, May is “Raised by a Maker” month and I decided for the May/June issue of Quiltmaker that we should explore that theme.
Did you learn to quilt from someone in your family? Do you come from a long line of quilters? Or maybe you enjoy passing on your love of sewing to the next generation. We’d love to hear your story! Use the hashtag #RaisedbyaMaker and tag us in a post.
Rather than our usual designer profiles, I chose five designers to share their stories with us about how they learned to quilt or taught others to quilt. I think you will enjoy reading about the experiences of our designers—it’s sweet, surprising, and even touching.
Let’s start with Natalie and Joel Crabtree. Their love of quilting has blossomed into a joint effort and we debut Joel’s design in this issue. New England Foliage is a twist on a classic quilt in warm, fall colors.
Trinity Sanders is the daughter of one of our regular designers, Abigail Dolinger. Her quilt Adventure Time is the perfect quilt for a child in your life. Showcase some fun fabric prints and make a quilt that is meant to be loved. Don’t miss her story about her relationship with Abigail—it’s sure to warm your heart.
Our cover quilt, A Rose for Julia was designed by Penny Barnes as a quilt to teach Julia Dunlavey to quilt. It turned into a project that brought them closer together and solidified their bond. It’s a sweet summer quilt that I know you will want to make.
• Download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue.
• Download the Gemstone Quilting motif.
• Download the Basic Lessons.
* Header image above is A Game of Cat and Mouse by Gyleen X. Fitzgerald.
Happy quilting!
Tracy