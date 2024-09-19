First Look: Quiltmaker’s Fall 2024 Issue 

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Fall into New Quilting Ideas!

For Quiltmaker’s Fall 2024 issue, we gathered creative designs that breathe new life into old favorites—think bold color palettes, unexpected layouts, and innovative techniques for taking familiar blocks in a new direction.

Autumn! The leaves are beginning to turn, and the crisp, cool air is settling in. Something about fall always calls us back to our sewing spaces! Maybe it’s to create something warm and comforting for family and friends or the coziness of wrapping up in a handmade quilt as the days grow shorter. Whatever the reason, fall has always been a season where quilting thrives.

Check out Quiltmaker’s Fall 2024 issue!

See how Teresa Stoller added a curvy technique to freshen up Friendship Star blocks in the quilt she calls A Quilter’s Best Friend.

A Quilter’s Best Friend quilt.

Appliqué circles to Log Cabin blocks to make Matthew and Heidi Pridemore’s eye-catching Old to New quilt.



Old To New

Create a sense of motion by combining Maple Leaf and Birds in the Air blocks for Dee Sydnor’s breezy Autumn Leaves in the Air throw.



Autumn Leaves in the Air

Or makeover the Churn Dash for Charisma Horton’s colorful Curvy Dash.



Curvy Dash

Meet Kamie Grangroth and discover her secret for piecing 60° shapes in Framed Stars—our stunning cover quilt.

Framed Stars

We also sprinkled in some delightful fall-inspired projects that are perfect for celebrating the season—like Jake, Kelly Kirkland’s adorable turkey quilt, Jen Daly’s harvest-inspired Golden Grain table runner, and Melissa Corry’s warm and wonderful Plaid Pumpkins.

Jake

Golden Grain table runner

Plaid Pumpkins

Like you, our staff seeks inspiration from others brimming with creativity, technique tips, and breathtaking patterns to ignite our passion for quilting. Learn a little about quilters we watch on social media.

Are you ready to turn over a new leaf? You’ll want to check out Jenni Grover’s conversation with Jen Strauser—a quilter who loves taking her designs in new directions.

Quiltmaker’s Fall 2024 issue is jam-packed with projects for cozying up to the season! Fall is also a time for gathering and sharing, whether around the dinner table or in our quilting communities. As you work on your projects this season, I encourage you to share your progress with friends, family, and fellow quilters. There’s something special about connecting through our craft and watching our creativity bloom together.

Happy Quilting!

Eileen

