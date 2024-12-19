First Look: Quiltmaker’s Winter 2025 Issue 

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Cozy Quilts for Winter Warmth!

For Quiltmaker’s Winter 2025 issue, our designers share their winter-inspired quilting projects to bring beauty and comfort to this magical season.

Yes, winter is here, inviting us to embrace a bit of “hygge” (pronounced “hoo-guh”)—that wonderful Danish and Norwegian word that describes a feeling of contentment and coziness. Hygge is about more than warmth and comfort. It’s about enjoying life’s simple pleasures—like sipping tea by a crackling fire, curling up with a good book, or settling in with a lovely new cozy quilt.

A few of our designers found inspiration in textiles. Dodi Lee Poulsen created a woven look for her refreshing Wintergreen throw.

Mary Kay Davis’s imagination was sparked by holiday attire for her wintery Snowflake Sweater quilt.

Meet Lena Pugachova and see how she transformed simple redwork into her Nordic Snowflake pillow.

Why not celebrate this chilly season by whipping up Nancy Messuri’s yummy Peppermint Ice Cream quilt and Debi Schmitz’s whimsical Skinny Snowmen bed runner?

Or showcase winter sports prints like Patti Carey did in her Frame It throw.

The cool colors in Blue Moon, our stunning cover quilt by Krisanne Watkins, will make you swoon!

Winter celebrations don’t end in December! Abigail Dolinger’s Black Tie Gala table runner is a quick project, whether you’re dressing up a New Year’s Eve table or any fancy soirée setting.

Plus, you’ll find four heartwarming quilts perfect for a special Valentine and ideas from Barbara J. Eikmeier for creating unique temperature quilts. Then take a journey up north to Alaska with Jenni Grover as she chats with Hannah Parks—a quilter who brightens up the winter solstice and its long days of darkness with her colorful quilts.

You deserve a little “me” time after the hustle and bustle of the holidays. So, take a break from your phone, throw on a comfy sweater, pour a soothing cup of something warm—then settle in with Quiltmaker’s inspiring Winter 2025 edition and embrace winter!

Happy Quilting!

Eileen

