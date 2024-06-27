First Look: Quiltmaker’s July/August & September/October Color Issue 

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

Color Your World!

Let’s take a closer look at the new Quiltmaker July/August & September/October Color Issue .

There’s something magical about colors. When you choose fabrics for a quilt, it’s not just about the hues—it’s also how they play together and the emotions they evoke. Color has this uncanny ability to speak to our souls and ignite our imaginations. So, we couldn’t be more excited to share a little about the kaleidoscope of patterns and features we’ve assembled for you in Quiltmaker’s vibrant, super-sized color issue. From bold and bright designs to soft, soothing palettes, there is something for every taste and style!

Quiltmaker’s July/August and September/October 2024 issue

We’ll show you how the color wheel, like a quilter’s compass, can successfully guide you through the vast expanse of color combinations. See how two colors can complement each other as you piece Ramona Sorensen’s sweet Baby Checkerboard Squares.

Ramona Sorensen chose colors opposite each other on the color wheel for her Baby Checkerboard Squares quilt.

Experiment with three colors on the color wheel to make Dee Sydnor’s Floral Trinity throw or Judy McCrosky’s Color Combinations quilt.

Dive into tetradic (four-color) schemes for Carl and Linda Sullivan’s Swatch Bloc quilt or Jane Baumstark’s Vintage Violets project.

Jane Baumstark’s Vintage Violets quilt comes alive with a dynamic contrast of complementary colors.

If you are drawn to harmonious blends of multiple colors, check out Splendid Spectrum by Susan Deshensky, Solidiflies by Mary Kay Davis, or Samara by Alison Barry.

Mary Kay Davis captured the beauty of butterflies in a polychromatic color scheme for Solidiflies.

Discover how colors can create visual temperature with Jen Daly’s Shimmering Sunset or the illusion of transparency with Gigi Levsen’s Filtered Light.

Jen Daly’s Shimmering Sunset. sizzles with a warm color palette of yellows, oranges, and reds.

Color Inspiration

The color wheel is just one tool for unlocking the endless color possibilities in quilting projects. We’ve also sprinkled in some insightful articles from Luana Rubin and Steph Skardal to help take your quilting game to new, colorful heights. And Amy Struckmeyer shares her tips for using color effectively in our Designer Q&A.

In this special collector’s edition of Quiltmaker’s July/August & September/October Color Issue, there’s a whole spectrum of possibilities waiting to be explored. Are you ready to experiment with different color combinations to see where YOUR imagination takes you?

