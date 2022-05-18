Fons & Porter’s Favorite Patriotic Quilts and Quilts of Valor®
Patriotism is defined as a love for and devotion to one’s country. We can express patriotism in many ways—from displaying our country’s flag to supporting fellow citizens in times of need. Quilters are both generous and patriotic, and we often show patriotic pride in the quilts we make and give.
If you are on the lookout for patriotic quilt patterns, look no further! We’ve gathered 11 dynamic designs for quilters of all skill levels in Fons & Porter’s Favorite Patriotic Quilts and Quilts of Valor® ebook.
Quilts are a great way to display patriotism in our homes on national holidays. Gather your red, white and blue charm squares to make this You’re a Grand Old Flag project by Natalie Earnheart.
Or piece A Mark of Honor, a twin bed-sized beauty in batiks by Sara Gallegos.
Assemble the quick and easy All Hands on Deck—a picnic table-sized runner by Ramona Sorensen to give your Fourth of July barbeque that patriotic flair.
We are especially proud of the numerous Quilts of Valor® submitted to us over the years. Our ebook includes 8 patriotic designs that meet the Quilt of Valor® Foundation requirements. You will find stars bursting, stripes waving, and eagles soaring in these awesome designs.
And if you’re interested in knowing more about this inspiring organization, you’ll want to explore how other quilters show their patriotic spirit through their inspiring Quilt of Valor® stories and pictures.
It’s our favorite collection of red, white, and blue patterns to honor the land we love. We hope you’ll join us!
