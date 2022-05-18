✓ Our best-selling online course is back and better than ever! APQS Longarm Certification Sponsored by Quilting Daily has been revised and updated. Not only will you learn how to make beautiful quilts, you’ll also gain skills to turn your passion into a paycheck with tips on how to run your own quilting business.

Patriotism is defined as a love for and devotion to one’s country. We can express patriotism in many ways—from displaying our country’s flag to supporting fellow citizens in times of need. Quilters are both generous and patriotic, and we often show patriotic pride in the quilts we make and give.

If you are on the lookout for patriotic quilt patterns, look no further! We’ve gathered 11 dynamic designs for quilters of all skill levels in Fons & Porter’s Favorite Patriotic Quilts and Quilts of Valor® ebook.

Quilts are a great way to display patriotism in our homes on national holidays. Gather your red, white and blue charm squares to make this You’re a Grand Old Flag project by Natalie Earnheart.

You’re a Grand Old Flag designed by Natalie Earnheart

Or piece A Mark of Honor, a twin bed-sized beauty in batiks by Sara Gallegos.

A Mark of Honor designed by Sara Gallegos

Assemble the quick and easy All Hands on Deck—a picnic table-sized runner by Ramona Sorensen to give your Fourth of July barbeque that patriotic flair.

All Hands on Deck designed by Ramona Sorensen

We are especially proud of the numerous Quilts of Valor® submitted to us over the years. Our ebook includes 8 patriotic designs that meet the Quilt of Valor® Foundation requirements. You will find stars bursting, stripes waving, and eagles soaring in these awesome designs.

Hero’s Tribute by Liz Porter, In Honor Of… by Diane Tomlinson, and Valiant Eagle by Marianne Fons

And if you’re interested in knowing more about this inspiring organization, you’ll want to explore how other quilters show their patriotic spirit through their inspiring Quilt of Valor® stories and pictures.

It’s our favorite collection of red, white, and blue patterns to honor the land we love. We hope you’ll join us!