Celebrating Quilting Excellence with Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting 2022 Readers’ Choice Award Recipients

Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 Winners

We are thrilled to announce the winners of the first annual Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting Readers’ Choice survey, where nearly 2,000 dedicated members of the quilting community cast their votes for their favorite quilting products and brands. As you can imagine, the competition was fierce! The results are now in and we are excited to reveal the top contenders in each category.

For a full listing of winners and to learn more about the survey*, don’t miss the printed insert in the January/February 2023 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting Magazine.

Congratulations to all of the winners listed below (click on each category to view the winners)!

About the Reader’s Choice Survey

*The Readers’ Choice is not a scientific survey or an editorial analysis but democracy-in-action. This program is run by the Golden Peak Media sales and marketing. The voting was conducted via online ballot. Readers were notified of the ballot through direct emails and online advertisements linking to the ballot across Golden Peak Media’s network of websites. The ballot consisted of 50+ categories encompassing machines, tools, fabric, thread, retailers, patterns, educational resources, destinations, and personalities. In total, dozens of firms were listed on the official online ballot and voters were also given the option of writing in any firms not seen listed; a number of companies received votes via the write-in option. Ultimately, the goal was to make the voting as inclusive as possible.