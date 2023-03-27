Have you ever experienced a little slump in your quilting journey, maybe a feeling of boredom or not knowing what to make next? Perhaps it’s time to challenge yourself to learn a fun new technique from Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting May/June 2023 issue!

No matter one’s stage of quilting expertise, it’s good to return to being a learner now and then. Learning something new can increase our feelings of accomplishment and self-confidence, expand our knowledge and skills, and breathe fresh excitement and satisfaction into our craft. In this issue, we’ve put together designs that employ various fun techniques for you to try.

Try Quilting With Dupioni Silk

Consider making a quilt with something other than quilting cotton! As featured in Love of Quilting TV series 4100, add a touch of elegance to your quilting with gorgeous dupioni silk in Katrina Walker’s Confetti Dreams bed runner design using a creative ‘confetti’ technique combined with machine embroidery using metallic thread.

Dupioni silk is a remarkable fiber. It is lightweight, breathable, warm in winter and cool in summer, and has more tensile strength than a steel thread of the same diameter. With its richness, depth, texture, and sheen, it will enhance the look of any quilt.

Try Making Stripes in Flying Geese

Try two sneak-peek Love of Quilting TV designs. (Look for LOQ tv series 4200 to air on your local PBS station beginning in late July.) Angela Huffman was inspired to devise a way to incorporate pieced stripes into Flying Geese for a clever border design in her sunrise-colored batiks Sea Glass Star wall hanging. Quilters are always on the lookout for inspiration.

In this case, Angela was inspired to play with design ideas using the unique striped Flying Geese units she spotted in a design by Michele Mishler (Sweet Happy Homes, Love of Quilting September/ October 2022). Angela says, “The roof featured a band set for only one side of the Flying Geese unit. I used a banded strip set for both sides of the goose and love the result!” The beautiful batik colors bring an ocean sunrise to mind.

Try Combining Paper Foundation Piecing with Curved Piecing

Sara Gallegos combined paper foundation piecing with curved patches to make glowing pink and gold Mariner’s Compass blocks in Mostly North. Every quilter needs a little challenge now and then, and the Mariner’s Compass block is on many quilters’ lists to try! You’ll combine paper foundation piecing and curved piecing for beautiful, doable results with Sara’s design.

Refer to the Sew Smart™ Tip to cut the outer curved gold template quickly and efficiently. We love how Sara used gold fabric to frame each block and the pink fabrics that float over floral prints for the compass rose: make Mariner’s Compass blocks and set your path toward sunshine!

Try Cathedral Windows Quilts Two Ways

1. Hand Piecing To Make Traditional Cathedral Window Quilts

Linda Shepard will inspire you with her step-by-step photos of making a Cathedral Windows quilt in any size, entirely by hand.

Cathedral Windows by Linda Shepard

2. Making a Cathedral Windows Quilt 100% By Machine

Here’s a stately wall hanging that might be just right for a Father’s Day gift!

Sharon Wasteney employs an innovative sewing-machine-only approach in her Sunlight in the Window wall hanging using batiks in a chic monochrome colorway.

Try Making Yo-yos With Peeks of Color

This project would be ideal for a quick Mother’s Day gift or brightening up a corner of your home. Discover a fun yo-yo pillow with peeks of color with Denise A. Buchwalter-Loscyk’s Spot On pillow pattern. For fresh and fun yo-yos, this one’s a GO! Yo-yos are a fun traditional take-along project, and this delightful decorative pillow is the perfect way to give the technique a try!

In Denise’s clever design, she sewed the yo-yos leaving little window peeks of bright colors gathered from her scraps. You might try fussy cutting prints for your centers. For a completely alternate look, try using a different fabric for each yo-yo while keeping all the centers the same. Since the look of a fabric can change after being gathered into a yo-yo shape, this is also a great project to play with older scrap fabrics you may not like as well.

Try Using Precut Strips to Make a Quilted Woven Beach Bag Tote

Woven Beach Bag totes designed by Carol McLeod that are made using precut 2½” strips will add a whole new dimension to your quilting fun; you’ll want to make one for each of your quilting friends!

Try Scalloped Edges with Bias Binding in a Simple Baby Quilt

This adorable Baby Scallops baby quilt featuring sweet little 1930s prints tumbling down a trio of strips is a timeless favorite from Marianne Fons, as appealing today as when she first shared it on Love of Quilting TV a decade ago.

Try making this baby quilt up in trendy, earthy neutrals, or go for an extra punch with black and white mixed with bright prints for entirely different looks! Finish it with a lovely scalloped border for a standout baby quilt that builds your quilting skills.

Make a Beautiful Quilt of Valor for Women Veterans

Pretty prints in on-point flower blocks elegantly suggest stars and stripes in this Victory Garden Quilt of Valor® design by Kristi Schmits. This graceful appliqué design uses only two easy-to-cut shapes. It’s ideal for the 4th of July or a feminine Quilt of Valor® (not all veterans are men!).

The design would be equally lovely in scraps from our stashes, spring colors, rainbows, or even harvest colors to celebrate the splendor of our gardens year-round.

Pick up your copy of Love of Quilting May/June 2023 for all these patterns and more, packed with inspiration and education to help you cultivate your quilting passion and keep on learning!

