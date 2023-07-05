We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting TV Series 4200! There’s something wonderful about arriving on the set at 6:30 in the morning. Soon, the studio will be buzzing with activity. Cameras turned on, lighting tweaked, music playing, and conversations, the kinds of conversations you only hear on-set:

“Does anyone see the seam ripper? I need to fix this real quick.”

“Is there more coffee? Should we send the PA out on a coffee run?”

“Hey, gimme a hand. We need to adjust the quilt in the background; it’s not level for camera 1.”

“Make-up is ready for Angela now!”

Watching four camera angles, taking notes, monitoring the time, and keeping us on schedule—the glamorous job that I love so much!

Getting Ready to Film

In the quiet, I sit with my coffee and review the ‘call sheet’ for the day, or maybe clean up my notes on yesterday’s episodes. I’ll turn on the Creative Icon 2 and make sure it’s logged into WiFi for any mySewnet updates, check the bobbin thread, replace the rotary blade if we noticed it getting dull yesterday, turn on the little workhorse of an iron, make sure Sara didn’t wander off with ALL of our Steam-A-Seam fusible tape. (Here’s a secret—she often spends the night in the hotel binding her quilts for the next day.)

Tweaking cameras and checking lighting while guest Diane Harris sets up the creative icon 2 to her preferences.

If I’m all caught up on tasks, I’ll just stand in front of the quilt we’ve hung on the wall, mesmerized by it. The quiet time allows me to revel in my luckiness. As the executive producer for Quilting Daily, this is my job. They pay me to working with all these talented people and create Love of Quilting TV!

It’s a huge effort to produce Love of Quilting, but Angela and Sara make it fun!

At about 7:00 a.m., the quiet starts to fade. First, there’s a low murmur, then a bustling busy-ness, and finally full-on controlled chaos as the crew and talent dart around, getting their work done. I’m overjoyed with the work that “got done” on the 4200 series. You’re in for a treat! Keep reading to see some of my favorite moments from Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting TV Series 4200.

Sara and Angela are excited to film Sara’s episode 4205 Shine Bright, which is colorful, fresh, and even has a little sparkle in the fabric!

Elaine Theriault

Elaine Theriault joined us all the way from Canada to be a guest on two episodes! She has some serious skills on an embroidery machine, so she pulled in some excellent teaching moments for quilters. I suggested she revisit one of her earlier patterns from the magazine to showcase some of these skills.

Elaine Theriault on the set of LOQtv 4200, with 23 minutes on the clock! Each episode has 23 minutes of the main segment to fill, and then about 2 minutes of tips.

So for episode 4207 Harvest Sky, she took a quilt from the September/October 2019 issue, and really pumped up the colors and pulled in some very cool techniques. Elaine also has excellent advice for quilting embroidered quilts. Elaine’s other episode, 4204 Quilted Postcard Swap came from the postcard swap we did with magazine readers in 2022/2023.

Elaine shows how to hoop a quilt block in a magnetic embroidery frame.

A gallery of images appeared in the May/June 2023 issue or you can find a condensed version of the instructions and the gallery in the 4200 series eBooklet. The swap wasn’t really available to Canadian quilters due to postage concerns, but that didn’t stop Elaine!

Quilted postcards are so much fun to send and receive, and a fabulous place to test new techniques—check out what Elaine did with embroidery floss and cording foot!

She created some extremely fun postcards using all kinds of nifty machine feet, and gave us all some tips on finishing the edge of the card. For you PFAFF-ies out there, Elaine even sent us the embroidery file (as .vp3 and.vp4) she created for the postcard’s back! You can download it from the episode page!

Diane Harris

This season, we invited Diane Harris (aka, the StashBandit) to join us for an episode of Love of Quilting. Diane submitted a row quilt design for the September/October 2023 issue of Love of Quilting that would allow us to explore color theory on the TV show. It’s one of the prettiest scrap quilts, incorporating batiks from today and prints for the 1990s and shot cottons in a way that just works.

I’m stunned that Diane’s quilt is a scrap quilt, pulling prints from the 1990s and batiks and shot cottons from today! Her color technique is the best!

And Diane’s tips are super practical. From which marking tools to use to partially seaming rows (check out the bonus video!), Diane has so much experience to share that every quilter on the set left with fresh knowledge. Make sure you check out her episode, 4212 Row Your ‘Bow!

Angela Huffman

You all know that Angela Huffman, co-host of Love of Quilting, does some insanely cool patchwork techniques. On episode 4203 Sea Glass Star, she adapted a technique she learned from last season (episode 4113 Sweet Happy Homes). The piecing technique she adapted from Michele Mishler was originally devised to create a patchwork roof and chimney.

The aqua bands in the star points and the pink bands in the border are the same technique! Isn’t it so cool?

Angela’s variation resulted in stunning border that I just can’t get over. This quilt officially is on my bucket list. And the longarming episode, 4208 Stitch Modes 101, Angela demystifies what each mode does. It’s never been clear to me which mode does what, but now, having SEEN it, I have a better grasp of it.

Angela works on a Millennium from APQS and it has a Quilt Path computerized quilting system. She actually advises that you watch how the machine stitches out complex designs, because it will help you ‘get’ what the machine modes do! And if you are as mesmerized by digitized quilting as I am, here’s a fun bonus video:

Sara Gallegos

I think my favorite two episodes from Sara Gallegos, co-host of Love of Quilting, are 4202 Mostly North and 4213 Victory Garden. In 4202 Mostly North, Sara steps up to a personal challenge: she sewed a Mariner’s Compass quilt! Combining curved piece and foundation piecing, this complex block looks cheery and fun in Sara’s quilt.

Angela and Sara on the set of LOQtv’s 4200 series.

I honestly believe that Sara is one of the best teachers out there; she shares what she learned while making a quilt—mistakes and all!—and knows how to simplify the most complex of projects into something accessible. And now I have THIS quilt on my bucket list!

Sara is so much fun to learn from, and so practical .Here, she’s using the cordless iron to apply steam to the curved seam.

Every season, Sara and Angela pick two quilts from other designers to teach. I really enjoyed the Cathedral Windows on episode 4209 Sunlight in the Window (Sara’s take on a quilt by Sharon Wasteney), but my favorite was 4213 Victory Garden.

The shimmery yellow/gold thread is a surprisingly perfect touch to this quilt! Sara is so good about incorporating those extra touches, like decorative stitches.

This Quilt of Valor® designed by Kristi Lea Schmits is surprising for its scrappy, appliquéd flowers in red, white, and blue; you don’t typically see a lot of floral designs in patriotic quilts, but it works! The flowers create an American flag effect that is just wonderful. Sara put her own special twist on it by using specialty threads and decorative stitches to secure the appliqué, and I really, really liked the look.

More Behind-the-Scenes Fun

And two more moments to share! Episode 4206 Signed with Love featured an album quilt that Angela designed.

Angela walks the crew through an unusual technique, and you can tell Sara is impressed.

It’s a wonderful quilt design, and Angela surprised us by asking the crew to sign it — it’s a Love of Quilting memory quilt! Some of the quilt blocks were signed in advance, others were signed on the wall, and Sara signed her block on air!

Tyler Everett, camera crewmember extraordinaire, signs his block on Angela’s album quilt.

And last but not least—this just kills me. Sara and Angela get one question more than ANY other. You have to watch the video to find out what it is!

Start Watching Today

So now Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting TV Series 4200 is filmed and edited, ready for you to watch! The program is available on various public television affiliates July 26, 2023, or stream it NOW through your Quilting Daily TV subscription! And until next time, here’s a message from Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman:

On Love of Quilting TV, we explore quilting ideas, both old and new. Whether a beginner or an expert, quilters of all levels will learn something from the tips, techniques, and designs featured on this show. All the projects featured on the show appear in the pages of Love of Quilting magazine!