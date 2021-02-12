First Look: Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts April/May 2021

Go Big!

When a quilt needs to be done quickly, is there an easier way to accomplish that goal than to work larger? Bigger patch sizes, big blocks, and using pre-cuts all help you finish faster—and that’s what the April/May issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts is all about!

If you want a quilt pattern with large blocks, look no further than Picnic Star by Jen Daly. With these 20-inch blocks, she recreated the look of buffalo plaid using a medium and light solid of the same color paired with white. The chambray she used for the background makes for a sturdy quilt—perfect for picnics. I wish you all could see this one in person.

Picnic Star designed and made by Jen Daly.

Fast Lane designed by Angie Milligan, made by Rita Swain, and quilted by Lisa Beeson is colorful, bold, and graphic. This quilt is perfect for a beginner because it is made with large triangle-squares. I love how colorful and scrappy this quilt is.

This quilt pattern is so bold, but easy as pie to make!

If you are an Alias Grace fan, don’t miss Paradise Among the Trees by Nicole Brooks. Inspired by the quilts in the book and series, she decided to modernize the classic Tree of Paradise quilt pattern. The whopping 32-inch blocks in this quilt still have the feel of the original design, but the large patches help the maker finish so much faster. She actually made this quilt twice.

The first version uses Hopewell designed by Jo Morton for Moda Fabrics for a traditional feel and a nod to the time period of the book.

The second quilt was made using assorted fabrics by Art Gallery. These bright fabrics give the quilt pattern a more modern feel.

I hope you enjoy this issue and all of the bright colors.

Happy spring and happy quilting!

Tracy