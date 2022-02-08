First Look: Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts April/May 2022

Oh Baby!

It happens to all of us. That baby shower sneaks up before you know it or the baby comes early—either way, baby quilt patterns are a necessity for quilters. Luckily, they are usually quick and easy and a natural fit for this publication.

This issue features six different baby quilt patterns for your baby quilt arsenal. We have classic designs like Baby Bop by Joanie Holton and What a Charmer! By Abigail Dolinger. Both are colorful and scrappy, perfect for hitting your stash.

Baby Bop (left) by Joanie Holton and What a Charmer! (right) by Abigail Dolinger. Digital patterns are available for both.

If you like more modern designs, look no further than Tiles by Ramona Sorensen. It is perfect for a gray nursery if you use similar fabrics but will look great in any color combination to match a theme.

Tiles by Ramona Sorensen is a perfectly gender-neutral quilt for baby. Digital pattern available.

Speaking of fabric, we have two quilt patterns that let the fabric sing. Building Blocks by Jennifer McClanahan uses black and white prints with fussy-cut colorful prints for the block centers. Talk about perfect for baby!

Jennifer McClanahan designed the Building Blocks quilt with newborn babies in mind. Digital pattern available.

Don’t miss Show Your Stripes by Michelle Mishler. This is a go-to design for Michelle, and she has found so many ways to use this versatile design as a jumping off point for creativity. You will definitely be inspired by all three of her versions.

Show Your Stripes is Michelle Mishler’s go-to baby quilt pattern—and it is understandable when you see how versatile it is!

Get your game on in this issue with three different ways to play. First, make your own Draughts (checkers here in the US) game with Olesya Lebedenko. She takes us step-by-step through making a board, game pieces, and bags to hold everything.

Draughts by Olesya Lebendenko is a beautiful pattern to make your own checkers game out of fabric. Digital pattern available.

Next, I share my favorite game to play with our littlest friends. The Match Game is a memory game you can make using fussy-cut novelty prints stitched onto wool hexagons.

Caption: This Memory Game by me, Tracy Mooney, is as fun to make as it is to play with little ones!

So much fun is in store as you read this issue. I hope you have as much fun as we had putting these pages together.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy