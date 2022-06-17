First Look: Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts August/September 2022

How do you feel about precuts? To me, they are absolutely irresistible. What a wonderful way to get a piece of every fabric in a collection—no matter my budget. The problem is that if I don’t have a plan for them, they sit on my shelf and collect dust. Do you have the same problem?

This issue started out with an idea last year in September. Instagram was filled with so many quilters making quilts using 2½” strips. So, I thought perhaps you would like a nice selection of patterns using them. Included are five patterns for strips, one that uses 10” squares, two that use 5” squares, and one that uses mini charms.

Scott Flanagan joins us again with his design, Long Division. It started with a concept to make the quilt look like vintage lawn chairs and turned out to remind him of division problems. It is fun and easy to make.

Long Division by Scott Flanagan. Fabric: Apothecary by Banyan Batiks.

Laureen Smith chose a summery pack of batik strips, sorted them from light to dark, and created a showstopper with Burst of Happiness.

Burst of Happiness by Laureen Smith. Fabric: Tonga Tropical by Timeless Treasures.

Judy McCrosky gives us Rainbow Twist with two extra layout options. This design is perfect for using up leftover strips—add one background fabric and suddenly the scrappiness is cohesive.

Rainbow Twist by Judy McCrosky. Fabric: Judy used fabrics from her personal collection.

Jen Daly gave us her version of Granny Squares in patchwork form. Mosaic uses a pack of 10” squares (carefully cut!) plus a background fabric. Watchful color placement on a design wall results in a comfy-cozy quilt you will love.

Mosaic by Jen Daly. Fabric: Cider by BasicGrey for Moda.

Jean Kritenbrink joins us in this issue with a quilt called Checked and Rechecked that uses up all those mini charm packs—no cutting, just sit and sew.

Checked and Rechecked by Jean Kritenbrink. Fabric: Assorted charm squares by Moda.

I hope that you enjoy the patterns in this issue and they help you to use up some of your fabric stash—or give you a reason to go buy something new! Either way…

Happy Quilting!

Tracy