Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts December 2022/January 2023

Our December/January issue is always interesting to plan. We’re wrapping up 2022 and turning the page of the calendar with a fresh dose of enthusiasm. Our designers delivered an abundance of fabulous festive quilts for last-minute projects, and our special submission call with a Hanukkah theme added to the diverse patterns curated just for you. So, our holiday cup runneth over this year—and we couldn’t be happier.

We were excited to see Emblem of Israel by TeriAnn Harms because it is a throw size. It is perfect for snuggling under with the kids as you read stories and pretty enough to drape on the couch for a festive touch. The fabric it uses is Happy Hanukkah Stonehenge by Deborah Edwards for Northcott Studio.

Emblem of Israel designed by TeriAnn Harms, made and quilted by Cassie Harms. Fabric: Happy Hanukkah Stonehenge designed by Deborah Edwards for Northcott Studio.

On Christmas Eve by Kari Mathews is an adorable Christmas tree quilt. It is small, so it can hang on a wall, or it is the perfect gift for a baby’s first Christmas—so sweet.

On Christmas Eve designed and made by Kari Mathews. Fabric: Cup of Cheer and Kimberbell Solids, both by Kim Christopherson for Maywood Studio.

Me to You! by Shereece Nicole is a modern take on a gift design. Shereece loves pink, so we let her choose some of this year’s trendiest holiday fabrics to complete her quilt.

Me to You! designed and made by Shereece Nicole, quilted by Vivian Brashear-Rodriguez. Fabric: Christmas in the City by Art Gallery Fabrics.

A Feast for Hanukkah by Krisanne Watkins, Starry Nights by Abigail Dolinger, and the Very Merry Runner by Kim Schaefer are three-holiday table runners to dress up your space in no time.

A Feast for Hanukkah by Krisanne Watkins, Starry Nights by Abigail Dolinger, and the Very Merry Runner by Kim Schaefer are three-holiday table runners featured in this issue of Quick + Easy Quilts.

To celebrate the New Year, we have a special treat for new quilters—and those of us who aren’t so new! Favorite Things by Kari Mathews is a sampler quilt that we are presenting as a beginner quilt series for 2023. For the next six issues, you will find lessons and blocks that teach the basics for making this quilt. We enlisted the help of two staffers who have never made a quilt. Turn to page 23 to meet Megan Reece and Hannah Russek who will be sewing along with us as we make Kari’s stunning quilt.

Favorite Things by Kari Mathews. Fabric: Assorted collections by Lori Holt, Blissful Blooms by Lila Tueller, and Basin Feedsacks by Stacy West, all by Riley Blake Designs.

It’s also a season when many of us are mindful of the economy and pocketbooks, so we strive to not only provide patterns and ideas to inspire, but also guidance and resources to be budget-savvy—a crafty side hustle, clever stash-busters, and other thrifty approaches to your favorite pastime. For tips, free patterns, and resources between magazine issues, we invite you to join us at QuiltingDaily.com or via our newsletters.

Plus, we have a bonus! For our magazine readers, we have a FREE bonus digital pattern available.

Haven’t picked up your copy of Quick + Easy Quilts magazine? Why not subscribe today and have it sent to your door. Each issue offers fresh, fun and fast projects designed for beginners and more experienced quilters alike. Don’t miss an issue – subscribe today!

Happy Quilting!

Tracy