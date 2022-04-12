First Look: Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts June/July 2022

Last year, I had the idea to do a Christmas in July issue. Why? Because it is Christmas time when we start working on the issue and chances are good we might have snow on the ground during the photoshoot! Of course, we would need several patriotic quilts in the mix to represent July too. What I love about the June/July 2022 issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts is that the majority of quilts can be done in any color palette, so you can make the quilts in any color combination.

There are three Christmas quilts in this issue that you can start now and be ready when the first snowflakes fall in a few months. First, Charisma Horton made Simple Celebrations using 2½” strips. Such a cute pattern to make! Use precuts or hit your fabric stash to make this festive holiday quilt.

Simple Celebrations designed and made by Charisma Horton. Fabric: Holiday Essentials Christmas by Stacy Iest Hsu for Moda.

Next, Ramona Sorensen designed and made Hollies and Berries. This quilt is so stunning—since she used two tones for the reds and greens in the quilt, it has such depth of color. While it looks complicated, it is an easy quilt using fusible applique and strip piecing.

Hollies and Berries designed and made by Ramona Sorensen. Fabric: Laundry Basket Favorites by Edyta Sitar for Andover Fabrics.

Ribbon Candies by Dodi Lee Poulsen is such a quick quilt to make. Dodi added little twists in her design to make this quilt unique. For this one, it is all in the fabric selection to create the gingham look.

Ribbon Candies by Dodi Lee Poulsen. Fabric: Assorted solids by Riley Blake.

We have 3 quilts that meet the Quilt of Valor standards. Pinwheels of Color by Susan Deshensky is a more challenging quilt, but still meets the easy nature of our patterns to create a spectacular design.

Pinwheels of Color was designed and made by Susan Deshensky. Fabric: 1895 batiks by Hoffman Fabrics.

Freedom’s Journey by Jean Kritenbrink is graphic and bold—don’t miss the color options for this beauty.

Freedom’s Journey was designed and made by Jean Kritenbrink. Fabric: Assorted Basics by Riley Blake.

Speaking of color options, the third design that meets QOV sizing standards is Chain of Diamonds by Abigail Dolinger. She used 10” squares to make this beautiful quilt and we noticed right away that it would be gorgeous in red, white, and blue.

Chain of Diamonds by Abigail Dolinger. Fabric: Abigail used fabrics from her personal collection.

We have 3 beginner-friendly table runners in this issue, perfect if you are new to quilting or simply want a quick project to make your table extra festive! Use holiday prints to make them seasonal, or just use fabrics you like that match your décor.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy