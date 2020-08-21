First Look: Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts

Do you have a favorite quilting technique, pattern, or color that makes your projects truly “YOU”? For me, I love bright colors (particularly rainbow), fun novelty prints, fussy-cutting, English paper piecing, and classic quilt blocks.

The second issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts is available September 1st!

For this issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts magazine, I wanted our designers to submit designs that say “I Did it My Way.” They sent foundation paper piecing, hand embroidery, quilts that use up every last scrap, and even a gardening project! It was so much fun to see what makes them sing.

Haunted Geese designed and made by Jen Daly. Fabric: Midnight Magic by April Rosenthal for Moda Fabrics.

My favorite holiday is Halloween, so I often find myself making last minute projects just for fun. We have several quilt patterns in our pages that you can make quickly. Haunted Geese on the cover is by Jen Daly. She loved the fabric collection so much, she made two quilts.

Jen Daly loved this fabric collection by April Rosenthal so much, she made two quilts!

Bat’s Delight by Natalie Crabtree is such a quick, easy quilt you can stitch it up today. So many of the quilts in this issue are completely versatile. Imagine how you can make them for any holiday or occasion just by changing the fabrics!

Bats Delight designed and made by Natalie Crabtree. Fabric: Ghouls & Goodies by Stacey Iest Hsu for Moda Fabrics.

Paper piecing is a great way to make perfect, identical blocks. When we saw Geraldine Wilkins V for Victory quilt pattern, we thought it would be fun to share tips and tricks for using this adaptable technique. Our Tried + True page is filled with products from our editors that they love for foundation piecing. Beginner Bootcamp is all about trying paper piecing for the first time.

V is for Victory, designed and made by Geraldine Wilkins of Living Water Quilter. Fabric: Assorted solids by Island Batik.

It was a joy putting this issue together. You can find it on newsstands September 1st. I hope you love the projects and stories in our pages.

Note: If you missed the premiere issue, you can find it here.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy