Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts October/November 2022

Inspiration for this issue started with my love for fall and continued with my interest in using die cutters as a nifty cutting tool.

I’ll admit because of my job, I have had the opportunity to see all the new electronic cutters in action as well as all of the latest dies when they arrive on the scene. But it can be overwhelming to the consumer trying to make purchasing decisions on which system—as a quilter—to invest in. We’ve got you covered!

Which die cutter is best for you? Check out this issue’s “Beginner Bootcamp” for a roundup of current machines and systems. Photo from Getty Images

This issue’s Beginner Bootcamp is all about the machines and systems that work for quilters. We discuss machines from AccuQuilt, Brother ScanNCut, and Cricut specifically. So if you are thinking about buying a die-cutting system, this article is for you!

How about using those machines? We have included three patterns that are die-cut friendly, too! Maple Leaves and Nine-Patches by Bea Lee is a beautiful throw that begs to be part of your autumn décor. The rich colors of the fabrics and classic blocks in this quilt will surely make you smile.

Designed and made by Bea Lee, Maple Leaves and Nine-Patches will add charm to any home.

Midnight Starlight by Megan Best can hang on your wall or you could make it for a special baby. Practice your paper piecing skills or try out die-cutting triangles with this sparkling pattern.

Need a baby quilt or quilted gift? Midnight Starlight by Megan Best would be a great option!

Finally, Scrappy Patch by Abigail Dolinger will help you get to the bottom of your scrap bin as you assemble this colorful throw.

Scrappy Patch is a stash busting scrap quilt that is a joy to make.

There are lots of fun fall-themed projects in store. Our cover quilt is Harvest Time by Maria Dzreeva—which is such a gourd-geous quilt, don’t you think?

Harvest Time by Maria Dzreeva is a classic!

Annette Falvo’s Wonky Webs is a scrap buster I want to try. I like how she made her string units so it created less bulk in the seams.

Wonky Webs is another classic scrap-buster.

And Whiskers and Chains by Michelle Sandoval is not exactly Halloween, but it has a certain spooky feel that fits right in with an October issue.

Whiskers and Chains by Michelle Sandoval reminds me of kittens and Halloween!

Quilting is always a joy! I hope you have as much fun as we had in putting these pages together.

Happy Quilting!

Tracy

Plus, we have a bonus! For our magazine readers, we have a FREE bonus digital pattern available.

Haven’t picked up your copy of Quick + Easy Quilts magazine? Why not subscribe today and have it sent to your door. Each issue offers fresh, fun and fast projects designed for beginners and more experienced quilters alike. Don’t miss an issue – subscribe today!