Free Block Pattern: Sunrise Star

Who likes free quilt block patterns? Who likes free video tutorials for free block patterns? I do! If you haven’t checked out our library of 150 free quilt block patterns, you should! We like them so much that we’re updating some of them with new fabrics, colorways, and making them on camera for step-by-step video tutorials. I hope you’ve been enjoying them as much as I have! Read on to learn more about the Sunrise Star free block pattern.

My purple version of Sunrise Star.

This month, we’re sharing the video for the Sunrise Star block. It’s an eight-pointed star variation; it’s got a central sun motif surrounding the center square that looks really cool. It is A GOOD BLOCK that is SO FUN to make and look at! When I flipped over the final seams to press, it was so satisfying to see the sun motif emerge with the seams all lined up. This design is so good for a large-scale print in the center square, or a fussy cut motif to personalize it. If you like star blocks, you’ll love this one; it’s got some interesting and unusual (but easy) techniques involved so definitely check out the video or pattern to make your own!

And now a variation with 4 fabrics instead of 3.

It was only after I cut all my fabrics that I realized I could have made it even more interesting by adding another contrasting fabric in the sun motif. So, I went ahead with what I’d cut for the new block and video, but I wanted to try out my contrasting sun idea at some point, and finally I did! I’d wanted to use the same light purple from my original block version for the star points but I only had enough fabric to cut 1 big square, so that’s now the contrast color. I think it would have looked better with the lighter star points and medium value as the little central sun but I guess I’ll just have to make another in new fabrics.

For the variation, you’ll need 2 sets of 2 matching triangle squares.

If you want to try this variation, you’ll cut 2 big 6¼” squares for the star points, 1 square of the background fabric, and 1 of the contrast fabric. You’ll also cut the 4 small 2” squares for the stitch-and-flip corners from the contrast fabric. Instead of 4 matching triangle-squares, you’ll make 2 sets of 2 matching triangles squares using the star point fabric for each set.

Trim it to win it! The blockmaking, that is

When you trim the hourglass units, make sure you’re trimming the correct side. Then sew it all together just as the instructions indicate, and you’re all done. I hope you’ll check out the video and the free block pattern and make a Sunrise Star block (or full quilt!) of your own; all quilters should experience the sense of satisfaction and accomplishment that this block delivers.

Happy quilting!

