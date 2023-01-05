Shopping Cart

CIRCLES AND CURVES Articles 0 Comments Reading time: 0m 08s

Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #1 — Bubbles

Quilting Daily
0 Comments

Bubbles can be used to fill backgrounds or bridge spaces, and can be quilted densely, which is useful. There’s a flow to stitching this motif. Watch how Susan does it, and give it a shot!

