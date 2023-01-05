Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

CIRCLES AND CURVES Articles 0 Comments Reading time: 0m 20s

Free-Motion Weekly: Circles & Curves Series #2 — Dancing Leaves

Quilting Daily
0 Comments

A pre-cursor to feathers, these ‘dancing leaves’ can be adapted to all kinds of spaces, from borders to lattices. The natural, organic curve is very forgiving, and then negative space inside invites you to get playful with your stitching!

Quilting frames give you better fabric tension for your quilts and more control over the finer parts of the quilting process. With the Cutie Tabletop Fabric Frame from The Grace Company, getting perfect tension is easier than ever, and you can even use your own sewing machine. Visit our website to learn more about the Cutie.

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


ARTICLES
Quilting Magic: Tricks for Disappearing Blocks
by Eileen Fowler

ARTICLES
The Quilts of Mountain Mist: Indispensable and Timeless
by Quilting Daily

ARTICLES
Quilting With the 2023 Color of the Year
by Eileen Fowler

FREE MOTION WEEKLY
Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

QUILTMAKER MAGAZINE
How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

QUILTING ARTS MAGAZINE
How to Organize a Quilting Room with Timna Tarr
by Timna Tarr

ARTICLES
Jumpstart Your Creativity with this 30-Day Challenge
by Vivika DeNegre

Sign up for our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest content, educational resources, promotions and special news from our partners.



Register