Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
Beat the dog days of summer with buy one, get one patterns! >
ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #1 — Bike Chain

Quilting Daily
0 Comments
Don't miss out on Lancaster's newest quilting event — Stitch Fest Lancaster! From free motion quilting to surface design, there are workshops for every interest, plus a shopping marketplace spanning sewing, yarn, beading, and art. Bring your friends for a weekend of quilting, community, and fun.

Combining flowing lines and echoed scallops, this free-motion motif can strong across any space. Great for lattices and borders, it can also be used to draw your eye from one area to another.

Want more free-motion quilting inspiration? Click here!

BERNINA has the machines to satisfy all your free motion needs, like our feature-packed 770 QE quilting-enabled machine. Our machines are designed to let your creativity shine, no matter your skill level, space size or budget. Learn what makes BERNINA the best machine for free motion quilting at berninausa.com.

You don’t need to upgrade your sewing machine to get into free motion quilting on a frame. With the Cutie Tabletop Fabric Frame, you can enjoy all the benefits of free motion quilting with your beloved home machine.

Visit our website to learn more about the Cutie.

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert
by Vivika DeNegre

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

Register