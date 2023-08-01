Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #2 — Burlap
Quilted densely but irregularly, these lines are reminiscent of burlap. Quilting this motif in free-motion mode ensures a looser, more primitive look that showcase the “hand of the maker.” Good for pushing down backgrounds or “shading” areas, you can get pretty artistic with this simple free-motion motif!
