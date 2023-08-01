Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
Go back to school with your favorite quilting instructors and save 30% on start-anytime workshops! > >
ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Free-Motion Weekly: Linear Series #2 — Burlap

Quilting Daily
0 Comments
Get creative with your log cabins by joining our newest interactive workshop! Log Cabin Block Variations with Kate Colleran starts August 15.

Quilted densely but irregularly, these lines are reminiscent of burlap. Quilting this motif in free-motion mode ensures a looser, more primitive look that showcase the “hand of the maker.” Good for pushing down backgrounds or “shading” areas, you can get pretty artistic with this simple free-motion motif!

Want more free-motion quilting inspiration? Click here!

BERNINA has the machines to satisfy all your free motion needs, like our feature-packed 770 QE quilting-enabled machine. Our machines are designed to let your creativity shine, no matter your skill level, space size or budget. Learn what makes BERNINA the best machine for free motion quilting at berninausa.com.

Imagine having an easy-to-use tool that manages your fabric for you as you quilt, so you can enjoy the process without stress. That tool is the Cutie Tabletop Fabric Frame, and the best part? You can use it with your own sewing machine!

Visit our website to learn more about the Cutie.

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert
by Vivika DeNegre

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

Register