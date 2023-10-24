Toggle Side Menu
ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Free-Motion Weekly: Modern Motifs Series #1 — Flow Chart

Quilting Daily
0 Comments
Flow chart is similar to Circuit Board in that Susan stitches lines as “stalks,” and then caps them with shapes. But here the shapes are different—circles, squares, and triangles twinkles across the space.

