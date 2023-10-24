✓ Fall is here! Shop our favorite fall-themed patterns here

Flow chart is similar to Circuit Board in that Susan stitches lines as “stalks,” and then caps them with shapes. But here the shapes are different—circles, squares, and triangles twinkles across the space.

