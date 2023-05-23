Free-Motion Weekly: Organic Series #10 — Spring Leaves
Simple, essential, and elegant, Spring Leaves is a go-to filler. Susan’s version includes no connecting stems or veins for traveling to the next shape; instead, she stitches along the leaf’s edge to start the next one, changing direction for interest, and filling the space with leaves of varying sizes. Don’t fear thread build up!
