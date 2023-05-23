Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Free-Motion Weekly: Organic Series #10 — Spring Leaves

Quilting Daily
0 Comments

Simple, essential, and elegant, Spring Leaves is a go-to filler. Susan’s version includes no connecting stems or veins for traveling to the next shape; instead, she stitches along the leaf’s edge to start the next one, changing direction for interest, and filling the space with leaves of varying sizes. Don’t fear thread build up!

Want more free-motion quilting inspiration? Click here!

BERNINA has the machines to satisfy all your free motion needs, like our feature-packed 770 QE quilting-enabled machine. Our machines are designed to let your creativity shine, no matter your skill level, space size or budget. Learn what makes BERNINA the best machine for free motion quilting at berninausa.com.

You don’t need to upgrade your sewing machine to get into free motion quilting on a frame. With the Cutie Tabletop Fabric Frame, you can enjoy all the benefits of free motion quilting with your beloved home machine.

Visit our website to learn more about the Cutie.

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks

how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

How to Dye Fabric Parfait Style
by Carol Luddington
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily


Register