Free-Motion Weekly: Unique Meanders Series #1 — Confetti

Quilting Daily
Meandering stitches are typically round and flowing, but this meander stitch takes a sharp left turn! Susan’s Confetti filler still wanders across the space, but it’s linear, with small, rectangular Confetti shapes where the stitching direction changes. When you need an energetic texture to fill a space, try some confetti!

