3 FREE Patriotic Quilt Patterns

Many quilters adore patriotic quilt patterns due to their expressive nature. Many also enjoy patriotic quilts as a way of honoring those who have dedicated their lives to protecting their country. Quilts of Valor chapters have sprung up all over the United States to honor and comfort returning troops with handmade quilts to express appreciation for their work. This free eBook featuring patriotic quilt patterns from Quilting Daily features three quilt patterns from the 2004 – 2007 Quilt It: for Keepsakes series of special issues. Whether you want to make one of these quilts in order to honor someone you love or just because you love quilt patterns that feature red, white and blue, we believe these patterns will help you to express your love of country.

This free eBook comes with everything you need to learn how to quilt each of the free patriotic quilt patterns featured below including

Patriotic quilt patterns are the perfect idea for the quilter who prefers to work on a project with a greater meaning. While most quilts have a meaning of their own, a patriotic quilt is about more than just the combining of various coordinated fabrics. Many patriotic quilts are given away to those serving our country as a small way of saying “thank you” for their sacrifice. If you know someone in your life who have served their country, one of the free patriotic quilt patterns in this book would be a beautiful way to give thanks – all while quilting away!

Each of the free quilt patterns featured in this eBook comes with everything you need to learn how to quilt the patterns below.

“Patriot Star”

Display your love of country with this beautiful wall quilt pattern that uses the images of those who have served in the center of a snowball quilt block. This free patriotic quilt pattern would be great for decorating for Memorial Day or the Fourth of July as well as giving to one of the great men or women of the military who has served by land, by sea or by air. This quilt pattern uses cream, blue and red colored quilt fabrics to serve up a look that would rival that of the American flag itself!

“Coming Home”

This unique free patriotic quilt pattern uses yellow “ribbon” to create the look of a flag waving in the sky. Honor a member of the military or even just a special loved one with this precious quilt pattern. This easy quilt pattern is also perfect for the beginning quilter still looking to learn how to quilt. Fusible applique and strip piecing making this quilt fun to put together as well as simple.

“Liberty Star”

Made with red, white and blue prints, this patriotic quilt pattern would make anyone think of the American flag. The simple “bursting star” motif on this quilt top also helps to bring up images of Old Glory. Consider making this free patriotic quilt pattern for your family to pass along feelings of patriotism through the generations. We’re sure that they will love it for many years to come.

Whether you have been quilting for years or would just like to get started with an eBook that has some meaning, be sure to download this free eBook of patriotic quilt patterns. Each of the quilt patterns featured in the book is a different level of difficulty – meaning you are sure to find the right quilt that works for you.

