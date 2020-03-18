Free Quilt Pattern Collections at Quilting Daily

It turns out that we all just found ourselves with a bit more time on our hands as of late. This week the folks at Quilting Daily have joined forces with a majority of other businesses, industries, and individuals across the country and have temporarily gone remote in light of the developing coronavirus situation worldwide. Despite or maybe even because of this time of unsettle, we’re digging into our crafts with an ardor unlike any other. It’s a scary and confusing time but pouring our hearts and emotions and attention into our crafts is the perfect remedy. Crafts of every variety, particularly quilting, keep our minds stimulated, our hands engaged, and the pureness of creativity coming forth. Let’s continue to make this world a more beautiful and prolific place by sharing the gift of craft.

It is in this vein of crafting not only for own good but ultimately for the greater good, that we wanted to make sure you know that we have an extensive library of free patterns available at Quilting Daily. We’ve worked hard to procure a selection of freebies from your favorite quilting magazines including Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, McCall’s Quilting, Quiltmaker, and Quilting Arts. We offer high-quality quilting patterns for quilters of every level as our magazines continue to provide the quilt patterns that you love. We can’t always fit every quilt that we’re excited abut into every issue, so we like to offer them as free downloads on our website!

You’ll find all manner of downloadable quilts, from applique quilts to throw quilt patterns and everything in between. Head over to our Free Quilt Patterns page to start downloading now.

Let’s take advantage of this time that has been given to us. Let’s stay calm, inspired, and most of all crafty by delving headfirst into our love of quilting. Click here for endless and free quilting inspiration.

Much love,

Your friends at Quilting Daily

