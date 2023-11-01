Name Tag Pouch Tutorial: A Fun & Simple Project

The crispness of fall is here, which means quilt festivals are on the horizon! Since name badges are often required at large events like these, this is a great excuse to make a small quilting project. Instead of housing your badge in a boring plastic sleeve, why not use your sewing skills to make a personalized pouch?

I love Susan Brubaker Knapp’s design for a Name Tag Pouch because you can slide your credit card, cash, hotel key, and even a lip balm into the concealed pocket under the flap. If you want to make this fun and functional small project, here is the list of materials and directions you’ll need to get started making your own version of the Name Tag Pouch:

Materials

✓ Medium-weight sew-in interfacing (such as Pellon® 910) ✓ Cotton fabric, 1 fat quarter ✓ Medium-weight clear upholstery vinyl, 5″ × 3-3/4″ piece ✓ Ribbon (or a strip of fabric cut along the selvedge), 1/4″ × 26″

Directions for Making a Name Tag Puch

1 From the cotton fabric, cut: 2 rectangles, 5″ × 13″ and 2 rectangles, 5″ × 8″ 2 From the interfacing, cut: 1 rectangle, 4-1/2″ × 12-1/2″ and 1 rectangle, 4-1/2″ × 7-1/2″ 3 Center the 4-1/2″ × 12-1/2″ piece of interfacing on the wrong side of one of the 5″ × 13″ fabric rectangles, and pin. Machine baste the interfacing to the fabric and remove the pins. 4 Place the remaining 5″ × 13″ fabric rectangle on the interfaced rectangle, right sides together, and pin. On the side with the interfacing, and starting on one of the short sides, stitch around the perimeter with a 1/4″ seam allowance, leaving a 2″ opening for turning. 5 Clip the corners close to the seam and turn right-side out. Gently push out the corners with a blunt-tipped instrument (such as a knitting needle). Tuck the opening closed and press. Remove the basting threads. 6 Fold down the top 4-1/2″ and press to complete the construction of Part A; set aside. (Figures 1 and 2) Note that you will decorate the flap after the pouch is completely constructed. 7 Center the 4-1/2″ × 7-1/2″ piece of interfacing on the wrong side of one of the 5″ × 8″ fabric rectangles, and pin. Machine baste the interfacing to the fabric and remove the pins. 8 Place the remaining 5″ × 8″ fabric rectangle right side up on your work surface. Position the vinyl piece at the bottom, aligned with the bottom edge. You can use a little masking tape to hold it in position, if necessary. 9 Place the first 5″ × 8″ piece (with the interfacing basted to it) on top, right side down (interfacing on top). 10 Starting on the short side that does not have the upholstery vinyl, stitch around the perimeter with a 1/4″ seam allowance, leaving a 2″ opening for turning. 11 Clip the corners close to the seam and turn right-side out. Gently push out the corners with a blunt-tipped instrument. Make sure that the vinyl is on the front, not on the side with the basting. 12 Tuck the opening closed and press (Take care not to melt the upholstery vinyl with your iron! When you press Part B, do it quickly, and from the fabric side only). 13 Remove the basting threads. 14 Topstitch 1/8″ along the top edge to close the opening. This completes the construction of Part B. (Figure 3) 15 Place Part A so that the side that will be the inside lining is facing up. Place Part B on top of it, vinyl pocket side up. 16 Tuck one end of your ribbon between Part A and Part B on the left side, and the other end on the right side, being sure to position the ends so they will get stitched into the side seams. (Figure 4) 17 Stitch Part B to Part A along both sides and the bottom, forming a pocket. Fold the top flap down. (Figure 5) 18 Embellish as desired.

Start Stitchin’

What do you think of this name tag pouch tutorial? Are you going to try to make one – or perhaps you already have? We want to hear about your favorite tips, techniques, what problems you ran into, and more! Share your thoughts and final product with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.