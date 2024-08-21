✓ New Pattern Alert! Check out the latest patterns from Quilting Daily. Don't forget to keep an eye out for our old favorites, too!

As the summer is winding down, a new school year is quickly approaching. Time for stitching up some small quilting projects perfect for back to school!

I can’t resist perusing aisles bursting with colorful notebooks, fresh writing utensils, and those pristine pencil pouches. Inevitably a new set of colored pencils or a pack of brand-new pens will make their way into my cart.

This year I’ve decided to add a few small quilting projects to my stash rather than stockpiling more supplies.

Here are the five project ideas for small quilting projects I can’t wait to make.

The Zippered Pouch

First things first, I need a pouch (or a few) to house my extensive collection of writing utensils. This pattern for a zippered pouch is just what the teacher ordered! It’s larger than a standard pencil case so it can hold a lot. I’m planning to make a black and white one for pens, a vibrantly bright one for colored pencils, and a scrappy one I can throw in my bag when I want to make art outside of the studio.

There is this pouch pattern that is perfect for using leftover scraps for a fun patchwork design.

The Eyeglass Case

If I’m going to be taking my art making on the road I’ll also need a new glasses case. I have a hunch most everyone reading this wears glasses from time to time. Whether you wear them for blocking UV rays or for reading the fine print, you’ll want to add an glasses case pattern to your must-make list.

The Book Cover

No studio or supply list is complete without a sketchbook. Since I’ve got sketchbooks aplenty, my best bet is to freshen up what I’ve got with snazzy new book covers. Check out this great project by Gigi Levsen for a custom book cover that not only protects your books, but makes them colorful and custom!

The Computer Case

Another small quilting project perfect for back to school season is this darling laptop computer case. You’ll be protecting your computer in style when you sew up one of these cases. Make one out of coordinates from your favorite fabric line or feature a selection of your hand dyed fabrics. For mine, I think I’ll use a solid for the body of the bag and embroider or stencil a design.

Here is great tutorial for creating a quilted laptop case in 10 simple steps!

The Messenger Bag

Last, but certainly not least, I’ll need a bag to carry these completed projects to and fro. This messenger bag pattern is just what I was looking for. This little beauty is large enough to comfortably fit the materials you want to take here, there, and everywhere. With plenty of room for pouches, glasses, and sketchbook.

Whether you’re looking for back to school projects for the students in your life or if you want to bring new life to your stash of supplies, you can’t go wrong with these small quilting projects.

Happy sewing!

Originally published August 11, 2016; updated on August 21, 2024.

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up