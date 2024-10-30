Frights for Quilters: Halloween Horrors and Sewing Room Shivers

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

In honor of Halloween, let’s indulge in some sewing room shivers. But beware! Some of these horrors will leave you quaking ‘neath your quilts, so read cautiously. Get ready for some Halloween horrors and sewing room shivers.

Chopped Tips

You sewed through the “X” on the seam, you’re sure of it… And yet, there they are: chopped-off triangle tips and sliced star points. Will you ever be able to face your guild friends? (Savage!)

I mean, it just makes me cringe… And I wish I could say that was the only instance in this quilt top.

Crooked Elbows

It’s a Curse of the Impatient, and no one to blame but yourself—crooked elbows. With precious little of this ombre fabric in her stash, a wise woman would have squared up as she went, maybe even rotating her fabric to cut from the other direction. Did you bother? No, you did not. (Foolish, foolish impatience!)

My impatience cursed me with crooked elbows!

Trim-Down Terror

Something isn’t right… Something’s not working… And there it is. With the realization comes a sense of doom: All 1,152 Triangle Squares for your quilt are 1/8” too big. Say your prayers; you’re in for an agonizing experience.

That’s right, folks! All 1,152 triangles were an eighth of an inch too big.

The Sewing Room Strangler

The strangler always appears when you try quilting bed-sized quilts…on a domestic machine! Like a boa constrictor, the quilt wraps around your shoulders and neck, choking you as it drags toward the floor. (Seriously, I fear this. It’s the reason I don’t use a rolling chair.)

The minute I fling that quilt over my shoulder, it’s going to try to choke the life out of me, I just know it.

Split Seams

The quilt is finally completed—basted, quilted, bound. You’ve Insta-bragged, brought it to your guild’s show-and-tell, and even slept beneath it. And then, once washed, a sudden apparition—popped seams! Clearly, your quarter inch seam was more “scrawny” than “scant”! (Now what?!)

Ack! Looks like I’ll be breaking out the hand-sewing needles and channeling some Dr. Frankenstein-style creativity.

The Grim Ripper

The Grim Ripper comes for us all. Bad stitching, upside-down directional prints, mismatched units, right-side sewn to wrong-side—you never know when the seam ripper shall make its appearance, but appear it shall! (Sigh. Well, let’s get rippin’.)

Ugh. Well, let’s rip some stitchin’…

Invisible Information

What type of needle is this jabbed into your tomato pin cushion? You squint, you peer closely, you move to better lighting, you take a photo with your phone to blow it up… Useless. The needle manufacturers like to play tricks on your aging eyes. You are cursed to spend your remaining days uncertain of what type of needle this is! (If I knew the brand, I’m sure I could look up what the red means. Bah, too much work! I’ll live with the mystery.)

Seriously, who can READ that?!

Volcano! Run!

Sometimes called “B-Cups”, these poofy intersections are common with 8-pointed stars. You’ve measured with care and sewn as patiently as you could, and still an eruption occurs where the seams meet. (Seriously, I’ve attempted an eight-pointed star four times over my quilting lifetime, each time hoping my skills have improved. They haven’t.)

OK, let’s just make this volcano go dormant, and try again in another 5 years.

Basting on the Floor

No, please, not the floor! Anything but the floor! I dread basting in general, but kneeling on the hard tile is just painful… And it’s the best option I’ve got. I’m thinking of making a little quilted kneeler or maybe investing in some knee pads.

Oh, man. My knees are just killing me LOOKING at this photo.

Haunted by “Helpers”

They torment you with their needs for dinner, their fascination with binding, their insatiable desire to play! Whether 2-legged or 4-legged, these gremlins haunt your sewing room, finding new and innovative ways to interrupt your ‘almost-done-I-promise’ flow. (Shiver….)

OK, yes, this is more adorable than terrifying. Tater Tot decided to leap up on my desk and present me with his dragon. Yeah, maybe time for a play break…

May these Halloween horrors and sewing room shivers spare you in this spooky season! Happy Halloween, and even happier quilting!

