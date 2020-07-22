From Sketchbook to Art Quilt | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 3

Are you interested into digging into a subject more deeply with your art? Exploring the nuance of imagery – maybe even the ‘every-day items’ in your home or garden – on a level of intimacy that you can gain only from knowing those items very well? Maybe it is time to get out your pencils and pens and start drawing.

Co-hosts Susan Brubaker Knapp and Vivika Hansen DeNegre have both explored drawing as part of their artistic practice and have looked to guidance and knowledge from artist and teacher Jane LaFazio in their quest to become better at both seeing what is around them and expressing themselves with paper and pen.

Listen in to the Quilting Arts Podcast where co-hosts Vivika and Susan invite Jane LaFazio to join their conversation as an Artist in Residence. Jane shares her unique perspective on art, drawing, and the power of keeping a sketchbook for inspiration.

Subscribe to the Quilting Arts Podcast

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS

Special Offer for Podcast Listeners

Download your free eBook Just Jane: Mixed-Media & Art Quilt Techniques featuring 58 pages of creative prompts, tips for keeping sketchbooks, and ideas for art quilts by our Artist in Residence in this show, Jane LaFazio.

*By providing your email address you will begin to receive our newsletters, special offers and more free content from Quilting Daily.

Below are a few resources mentioned in the conversation.

The images on Susan’s embroidered jean jacket were first drawn in her sketchbook. They are featured in an article in the December 2014/January 2015 issue of Quilting Arts.

Pictured is Jane’s sketchbook made on a trip to Cuba and the quilt she fashioned based on the drawings on her return home.

Yes, this is what the Pokeweed berry looks like. No wonder we all love it!

Artist in Residence Jane LaFazio

Artist in Residence Jane LaFazio

Jane LaFazio is a prolific artist working on both paper and cloth and sometimes combining the two. She creates her own watercolor sketchbook to fill with illustrations of her daily life. Jane has been a full-time artist since 1998, and in that time, she has cultivated a wide range of skills as a painter, mixed media, quilt artist, and art teacher. She’s known for her fun-loving, creative teaching style, and providing a relaxed supportive environment in the classroom. She teaches online drawing and watercolor workshops and has led many art retreats internationally. Her artwork has been featured in Cloth, Paper, Scissors and Quilting Arts magazines, in Danny Gregory’s An Illustrated Life, and in numerous books. Jane designs stencils for StencilGirlProducts.com and has been a frequent guest on Quilting Arts TV.

Janelafazio.com

“Do what you love. Know your own bone; Gnaw at it, bury it, unearth it, and gnaw it still.” – Henry David Thoreau

Vivika’s continuous line drawing of a salt shaker was one assignment in Jane’s online sketchbook and watercolor class.

Susan’s drawing of a nest was incorporated into her “Springtime at Fern Hill” art quilt.

Subscribe today to the Quilting Arts Podcast!

Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions here.

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS