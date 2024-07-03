From the LOQtv Archives: Patriotic Quilt Patterns

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

Patchwork is truly an American art, with its roots entwined with the roots of the nation. What better way to celebrate American Independence Day than with patriotic quilt patterns?

In addition to its amazing and deeply appreciated mission to award quilts to veterans, the Quilts of Valor® program has inspired some of my favorite quilts, both creative and classic, that were features on Love of Quilting TV over the years.

If there’s a long weekend, I’m usually spending time at my sewing machine, and I bet a lot of you do, too! Here are my top five patriotic episodes and patterns from Love of Quilting TV to get you in a patriotic patchwork mood for the 4th of July weekend!

Episode 4413: Banner

This might be a sneak peek for some of you! We launched the entire 4400 series on Quilting Daily TV on June 21, 2024, and the series will begin airing around the country on public television mid-July.

On Episode 4413: Banner, Sara Gallegos stepped out a quilt called Banner by Krisanne Watkins. Krisanne may be one of my favorite quilters, because she comes up with gorgeous designs. True, they are rarely rated “easy,” but boy, those “challenging” quilts are so worth it!

On the table in front of Angela Huffman and Sara Gallegos, you can see one of Sara’s step-outs. I really like the softened red, white, and blue palette of ditsy prints she used.

This quilt design has those amazing dynamic stripes that are created by cutting strips sets at a 45-degree angle, similar to how you cut bands for Lone Star quilts. Because a Lone Star quilt is on my bucket list, I think I’m going to try this design, maybe get a little practice in!

Cutting bands or strip sets at a 45-degree angle is a technique I appreciate watching before I try it myself. Always need that refresher!

4303 Piecing Red, White, and Blue

On the 4300 series, Lori Thompson (who was the executive director of the Quilts of Valor® foundation at the time) joined us for two episodes. In Episode 4310: Patriotic Panels, she talked through working with panels, which is a common style for QOVF quilts, because here are just so many excellent patriotic panels to incorporate and they can be satisfyingly quick to make.

Lori Thompson, former executive director of Quilts of Valor foundation, on the set with Sara Gallegos.

We have even more patriotic quilt patterns to share, shall we keep going?

On Episode 4303: Piecing Red, White, and Blue, Lori indulged me by agreeing to teach another Krisanne Watkins quilt, United in Gratitude. This one has a classic look and simple patchwork. This fun is really in the overall design and how it comes together. And, unusually for a patriotic quilt pattern, it doesn’t feature any stars. The magic comes from the strip sets. (Am I just loving strip sets these days…?)

Traditional, classic, striking, adaptable, uncommon—what’s not to love about this quilt pattern?

3508: Ribbons of Valor

Angela Huffman loves a clever technique, especially if it creates a dynamic design with a lot of movement to it. On Episode 3508: Ribbons of Valor, the pinwheels in look like ribbons, with those two shades of red. I enjoy how the dramatic, dynamic red ribbons are balanced by the stability of the chaining blue quilt blocks. The diamond border also gives it all an appealing shape.

And, of course, this episode is an Angela Huffman episode, so we get some nifty, unusual techniques, like sub-cut economy blocks, and non-mirrored rectangles.

I just feel like this quilt would be FUN to make.

Angela Huffman’s Ribbons of Valor is a fun-to-make 2-block quilt.

3101: It Waves Forever

Oh, how I love this quilt. Episode 3101: It Waves Forever was filmed in 2017, and this quilt holds up the test of time.

The on-point column setting is a stand-out design, and the different shades of red and blue give the quilt blocks a freshness. The quilt blocks also feature a larger scale print that is chopped into bits, which you can really see in the blue blocks. This surprised me, and reminded me that you don’t HAVE to use a large scale print as a focal fabric.

Sometimes I need to be given unspoken permission to try something like that, and this quilt did that for me.

Angie Milligan designed this quilt, and incorporated some marvelous quilting in the columns and borders. There’s a piano key plus star thing happening around the blocks that I find really appealing, and the top border is quilted with the recipient’s name. How wonderful is that?!

Check out the quilting on It Waves Forever for some excellent inspiration for your own quilting!

2101: Three Tours

Featured on Episode 2101: Three Tours, this patriotic quilt design has been a best-selling pattern since we introduced it. It was designed by Tony Jacobson, owner of Piece Works quilt shop in Winterset, Iowa, for his nephew who had been deployed three times.

A few star-within-a-star blocks, strip-set columns, scrappy blue four-patches—it’s a quick-to-make quilt that is incredibly satisfying.

A contemporary-looking design with classic patchwork techniques, this will be a household favorite quilt.

