Fused Raw-Edge Appliqué Portraits with Lea McComas

You have a collection of photos of cherished family members, dear friends, and interesting people you’ve met along the way, and a love of fabric. Combine the two to make realistic fabric portrait quilts. Let Lea McComas teaches you her award-winning techniques for translating photo into fiber in her Fused Raw-Edge Appliqué Portraits interactive workshop.

Running Fused Raw-Edge Appliqué Portrait quilt by Lea MComas.

Don’t be intimidated as Lea breaks down the process in easy to follow steps that will allow you to master fused, raw-edge applique portraits using fat-quarter fabrics for your first project. Create portrait quilts that will be prized holiday, anniversary, and birthday gifts, or artwork for your own home.

Homestead Fused Raw-Edge Appliqué Portrait quilt by Lea MComas.

In this comprehensive workshop, you’ll learn how to:

Select, crop, and edit digital photos for the best possible quilted portraits.

Make a pattern from your photo.

Select appropriate fabrics according to scale, color, and value.

Assemble and fuse your portraits using your pattern as a guide.

Quilt the portrait and finish the raw edges.

Bind and hang the quilt.

Peruvian Girl with Llama Fused Raw-Edge Appliqué Portrait quilt by Lea MComas.

This partial video from lesson one sets up the workshop and Lea gives tips on choosing the perfect photo for your own fused raw-edge appliqué portrait quilt.

VIDEO TRANSCRIPTION:

Lea McComas:

Hey there, I’m Lea McComas. I’m a fiber artist, an author and a teacher. And I want to welcome you to my fused raw edge applique portrait course. Over the next six weeks, we’re going to have a lot of fun, we’re going to learn how to take photos that are near and dear to our hearts and render them in fabric and amaze our friends and neighbors.



So if you’re ready, let’s get started. First thing we need to talk about is photos, how to select a photo that’s good for a project like this. And then we’re going to look at how to edit those. When we’re talking about photos, obviously you’re going to have people in your photo for this class. First thing is make sure you’ve got a photo that’s in focus. I think that goes without saying, but sometimes people have brought them to my classes. And so be sure you’ve got a photo that’s good in focus, and that will still be in focus when you enlarge it.



And the second thing I want to talk to you about is the view that you have of the person who’s going to be in your portrait quilt. Oftentimes our photos are taken where we’re looking straight at the camera and this doesn’t always make the best portrait quilt. To show you that, I want to pull in an example of a quilt that I did. This was a portrait of a young girl. Now, there’s a couple of things wrong with this portrait, and we’re going to use it in later lessons when we talk about problem solving and making choices for things like tulle and for fabrics.



But the thing I want to point out today is just that you want to take a look at her nose, when she’s looking straight at you. If the light is kind of high and shining down, you have a tendency to get a shadow underneath the nose. And when that comes out in quilt, it has a bit of a piggish look to it, a little pig snout thing. When you’re looking for a photo that you choose for your own project, try and avoid photos of people who are looking directly at the camera.



Instead, you want a photo that has a bit of a profile. Now you don’t want to go totally off to the side because as you can see right now, the person in the view is totally disengaged with the viewer. And that tends to disconnect people from your quilts. I don’t recommend that. What you want to do is get a profile shot, something I call a three-quarter view. It’s not just me, other people call it that too. And I think a good rule of thumb is you want to be able to see both eyes, but you don’t want to see them both equally. For example, this is a portrait quilt that I did of my stepdaughter, Maya. And it’s a nice three-quarter view.

Fused Raw-Edge Appliqué Portraits with Lea McComas Online Workshop runs from 10/02/2020 -10/30/2020. Registration ends on 10/16/2020. Register today!